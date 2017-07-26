Granby awaits Shorefox proposal on RV park, housing | SkyHiNews.com

Granby will wrap up the due diligence period on the sale of 300 acres of Shorefox land to Sun Communities for over $5 million in just a few short weeks, which the resort community business plans to turn into an RV park.

As the deal is being finalized, Granby is preparing to receive Sun Communities's development proposal for the property and both entities are eyeing affordable and workforce housing developments to accommodate several new jobs that local officials anticipate being created by the project.

The due diligence period is set to end on Aug. 7.

Granby Town Manager Aaron Blair said he expects to receive Sun Communities's development proposal by Aug. 11.

"We are in the final phase of the due diligence period," Blair said. "So far everything is going great."

According to Blair, if Sun Communities does submit the development plans by Aug. 11, the proposal will go before the Granby Planning Commission one month later on Sept. 11. Negotiations between the Granby and Sun Communities have so far focused on particulars related to the sale of the 300-acre parcel to the publicly traded corporation including the number of acres to be sold, price for the land, water rights negotiations, and ancillary elements related to those issues.

Blair noted that while the broad contours of Sun Communities's development have been openly discussed, referring to plans to create an RV park of some type, the specifics will be revealed in the development proposal.

"We are very close to having the first draft of what that development will look like," Blair said. "As soon as we see what the development layout will look like we will have a better grasp on finalizing the water agreements and some other little items."

Town officials expect Sun Communities's proposal to include details on the number and type of RV sites and details on future recreational amenities of the type often associated with adventure parks. Officials also noted the potential development of a lodge or short-term vacation rentals by Sun Communities.

"I expect their proposal is going to line up with what they have been talking about," Blair said. "They have been talking about luxury RVs. They would offer some other amenities, I would assume, and sometimes they have short-term rentals. They develop some of the finest RV resorts in the country."

According to Blair, Sun Communities is also looking to build affordable and workforce housing either on the Shorefox property or somewhere in the Granby area.

"They [Sun Communities] are going to need to hire quite a few people to run a resort like this," Blair said. "Housing is going to be one of the stumbling blocks for employees."

Without a development plan in place, and nothing yet approved by the town, Granby has nothing officially in writing regarding Sun Communities's plans for affordable housing but Blair said Sun Communities has provided "a good verbal commitment".

"They have the intention of building some affordable housing," he said. "Whether they find a way to fit that in out there, or do it off site somewhere else in Granby, they have every intention of doing that."

The Granby Planning Commission and the Board of Trustees must approve any development Sun Communities hopes to establish before moving ahead with construction.