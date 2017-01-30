Granby Board continues search for new Town Manager | SkyHiDailyNews.com

After almost seven full months the Town of Granby is still actively searching for a new Town Manager and has not yet found a permanent replacement for former Manager Wally Baird.

According to Granby Mayor Paul Chavoustie, who is working as Interim Town Manager until the Board of Trustees selects a new Manager, the Town is currently awaiting the end of the application process and will soon be reviewing candidates.

“We have reopened the process for the Town Manager’s position,” Mayor Chavoustie said Monday afternoon Jan. 30. “The cutoff date for applications is February 17.” Chavoustie said advertisements for the position have been submitted to the appropriate entities, such as the Colorado Municipal League, and the application process has been open for about two full weeks. “We already have about six or seven applicants. We hope to have more to chose from. We will be doing interviews towards the end of February and hopefully making a decision the first week of March.”

Granby initiated their search for a new Town Manager last summer. The municipal government’s efforts to fill the lead administrative position for the Town have been underway since the end of Baird’s tenure on July 14, 2016. During the late summer and early fall Granby put out notifications for the job opening and received a total of 43 applicants. The Town Board narrowed those down to a short list of six finalists; three of which came to Granby to participate in a “Meet the Candidates” forum held on Oct. 27.

Unfortunately the Board was unable to reach a consensus on which candidate should be chosen as Town Manager and as such decided to reopen the application process. Mayor Chavoustie has served as Interim Town Manager since the Granby Board voted unanimously to appoint him to the position on Oct. 11, 2016.

Chavoustie is paid for his work as Interim Town Manager at a rate of $8,000 per month. The starting salary for Granby’s Town Manager varies depending on the experience of the individual selected but is within a range from roughly $90,000 to $110,000.

Granby’s last Town Manager Wally Baird served in that capacity for eight full years, from July 14 2008 to July 14 2016. In early June 2016 the Granby Board of Trustees voted not to renew Baird’s contract with the Town. His tenure subsequently ended on July 14, the day his contract as Manager expired.