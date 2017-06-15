Board hears National Night Out plans | SkyHiNews.com

Granby's new town manager's tenure has officially started.

The Granby Board of Trustees formally welcomed Aaron Blair to his new position with the town on Tuesday night during the board's regular meeting.

Granby Mayor Paul Chavoustie said he and Blair spent much of Monday touring the town and visiting the various departments Blair will oversee. Blair is already becoming involved in the town's ongoing negotiations with Sun Communities regarding development proposals on the Shorefox property that Granby owns.

"With (Blair's) experience, it will be great," Chavoustie said.

It was a short meeting for the trustees Tuesday rwho heard a report on the Granby Police Department's plans to hold a National Night Out event later this summer and a brief update from Town Attorney Scott Krob regarding the negotiations between the town and Sun Communities.

Granby Police Administrative Assistant Amy Ryan Williams outlined the department's plans for a National Night Out event, which is planned to be held in Polhamus Park, adjacent to Granby Town Hall.

Williams spoke of National Night Out as an opportunity to "break down barriers" between officers and civilians to speak to each other in a non-enforcement setting.

According to Williams, the Granby Police Department is partnering with several other entities for the event, which is scheduled for 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug 1. The event will feature many activities, all free.