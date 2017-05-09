Granby Board talks cops, dogs and signs | SkyHiNews.com

The Granby Board of Trustees got down to work Tuesday night May 9 reviewing a school resource officer proposal, discussing details of the future Granby dog park, and delving into contract agreements for an environmental protection project at Shorefox. The Trustees also briefly touched upon the Town's new sign code discussions.

Granby Chief of Police Jim Kraker got the meeting underway with a review of the School Resource Officer proposal he presented to the East Grand Board of Education in late April. The proposal is still in the discussion phase.

The Town's future Bark Park was also on the agenda with the Board voting approval of the lease agreement between Granby and Grand County Pet Pals for a parcel of land within the Shorefox property. Discussion largely focused around potential impacts of pet waste and how the Town can address any problems that may develop related waste and waste removal.

The Board also approved a contractor agreement for a wetlands mitigation project covering a roughly four-acre section of the SHorefox property. The property's previous owners initiated the wetlands mitigation project and the Town inherited the project after purchasing the land.

Finally Board legal counsel Nathan Krob delved into the Town's new sign code provisions that are currently still undergoing review. The Town plans to hold public comment periods for citizen input in the near future.

Look for the full story on the Granby Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday May 10 on the Sky-Hi News website.