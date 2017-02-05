Granby Chamber releases Three Lakes Ice Fishing Contest results | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Three Lakes Ice Fishing Contest (TLIFC) wrapped up last weekend in Grand County. The event is hosted by the Granby Chamber of Commerce and is one of the largest events, in terms of visiting tourists, the County sees during the month of Jan.

Over the course of three days hundreds of anglers from throughout Colorado set out across the snow covered ice of the Three Lakes region with poles, augers and, if they were lucky, maybe a warming hut as they tried their luck in the annual high country fishing competition.

The Granby Chamber officially released the final tally of results from last weekend’s TLIFC late last week. The TLIFC tallies leaders in four different divisions: brown trout, rainbow trout, mackinaw and the Grand Slam division. Anglers looking to compete in the Grand Slam division must submit a brown trout, rainbow trout and mackinaw along with a kokanee salmon to qualify.

The Granby Chamber recognizes and awards prizes to leaders in each of the four categories each day of the three-day tournament.

FRIDAY

Leading the brown trout division Friday was Barry Schott with a 2.91 pounder. His catch weighed in just slightly above the second place finisher Thomas Bucholz who pulled up a 2.89-pound brown. Danny Bernd rounded out the top three in the brown trout division with a respectable 2.475 pounder. The other top finishers in the brown trout division were: John Ota, Kenneth Walter, Michael Beck, Paul Sauer and Justine Nott.

The top spot in the rainbow trout division on Friday went to Lee Harder who reeled in a 3.86-pound rainbow. Timothy Daniel was the second place man Friday in the rainbows with his 3.29-pound catch. Tom Bruegemau secured third place with his 3.135-pound catch Friday. The other top finishers in the rainbow trout division Friday was: Bartosz Koczera, Mike Roschak, Charles Harder, Michael Fortner and Paul Dicks.

Ben Wells was the first place angler in the mackinaw division Friday evening. His 2.44-pound mackinaw was just enough to secure Wells the first place spot, just besting Robert Baca who reeled in a 2.41-pound mackinaw. Duane Purcell was the third place mackinaw angler Friday with a 2.365-pound fish. Rounding out the remainder of the top finishers in the mackinaw division was: Steve Rogers, Tim Montague, Ryan Stewart, Clint Wagner and Kelsey Peterson.

Danny McElhaney walked away with the Grand Slam win Friday with a total catch weight of 6.675-pounds. The second place Grand Slam angler was Bryan Johnson who submitted four fish weighing a total of 5.98-pounds. Ford Williams finished third at 5.29-pounds. The top anglers in the Grand Slam division were: Ralph Macchione, Nathan Macchione, Seth Reed, Mark Murphy and Kenneth O’Callaghan.

SATURDAY

Brandon White was the leader of the brown trout division Saturday with his 2.665-pound catch. Tim Daniel finished second with a 2.34-pound brown. Darivsz Kaminski who reeled in a 2.26-pound brown followed him in third place. The other top finishers in the brown trout division Saturday was: Cory Garcia, Kenneth Walter, Dusti Wheeler, Ralph Macchione and Wes Bishop.

Perry Apfelbeck reeled in a massive rainbow trout weighing 4.52-pounds Saturday that secured his first place finish in the division for that day. Grace White was the second place angler Saturday with a 3.43-pound rainbow. Following her was Gintalitas Sutkus with a 2.59-pounds rainbow. The other leading anglers in the rainbow trout division Saturday included: Devin Moralez, Michael Roschak, Tom Bruegemau, Cory Garcia and Joshua Mullinex.

Kyle Bowen took first place in the mackinaw division Saturday with a 2.53-pound catch. Gerry Olesen took second with a 2.48-pound catch. Third place went to Anthony Morgan who reeled in a 2.47-pound mackinaw. The other leading finishers in the mackinaw division Saturday was: Chris Willingham, Max Peacock, Bruce Kohlwey, Gary Billiet and Daniel Wieferich.

The Grand Slam division went to Nathan Macchione Saturday with his combined catch total of 5.216-pounds. Bryan Johnson finished second with a total combined weight between his four fish of 5.095-pounds. Tyren Woolsey secured third place with a total weight of 4.735-pounds. Ralph Macchione, Seth Reed, Adam Bensaid and Dainian Lovewell rounded out the Grand Slam division leaderboards.

SUNDAY

Ken Walter took the top spot in the brown trout division Sunday with a 1.88-pound fish. Just a shade behind Walter was Kirk Hildreth in second place with a 1.875-pound brown trout. Third place went to Tom Bruegemau who reeled in a 1.775-pound brown. Mike Ramey, David Caputa, Stanly Dorozynski, Rick Caputa and Chris Scharrer rounded out the leaders in the brown trout division Sunday.

Tom Bruegemau placed in the rainbow trout division all three days of the tournament but finally managed to take the top spot Sunday with his 2.76-pound catch. Pete McDonnell came in second with a 2.215-pound rainbow. Austin Howard took third place in the division with his 1.995-pound fish. The other leaders of the rainbow division Sunday was: John Ota, Gintautas Sutkus, John King, Michael Roschak and Kyle Comer.

The mackinaw division was led by Ken O’Callaghan Sunday with a 2.48-pound catch. Robert Alvarado secured second place with his 2.41-pound catch. Joseph Martinez came in third with a 2.385-pound mackinaw. Fletcher Rossi, Chris Willingham, Gary Billiet, Kendall Mitchell and James Youngs rounded out the mackinaw leader boards Sunday.

Brandon White led the Grand Slam division Sunday night with his combined total catch of 6.385-pounds. Seth Reed came in second Sunday with a combined weight of 5.105-pounds. Nathan Macchione secured a third place finish with a total catch weight of 4.585-pounds. The other leaders of the Grand Slam division Sunday was: Bryan Johnson, Ralph Macchione, Robert Macchione and Danny McEhawey.