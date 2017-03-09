Granby continues search for new town manager | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The search for a new town manager for Granby continues.

Granby Mayor Paul Chavoustie said the Town Board of Trustees recently interviewed three candidates for the position and hopes to make a final selection at their Tue. March 14 Board Meeting. Chavoustie was uncertain what selection, if any, the full board would make regarding the manager candidates and stressed the need for the board to find the right candidate for the community.

Chavoustie said all three of the finalist candidates the board interviewed were excellent and offered extremely positive feedback in terms of where they saw the community going in the future. "They liked the direction Granby is going and where the trustees are taking the Town," Chavoustie said. "All were excited about the opportunity to possibly be a part of Granby's bright future."

All three of the finalist candidates have experience with bureaucratic government though none currently serve as town managers anywhere else. Chavoustie said two of the three finalists currently serve as county commissioners and one works in downtown enhancement and urban growth and renewal planning. Chavoustie was quick to point out that the two candidates who are currently county commissioners are not from Grand County.

The Granby Town Manager's position has been officially vacant since July 2016 when the tenure of the town's previous manager Wally Baird ended. The town initiated a replacement search process last summer and even interviewed a group of finalists last fall. After in-person interviews were conducted the board could not reach an agreement on who was the right person for the position.

The search process was then reopened with an application cutoff date of Feb. 17. Mayor Chavoustie has served as the town's interim Mmanager since Oct. last year. The starting salary for Granby's new town manager will vary depending upon experience, but is within a range from roughly $90,000 to $110,000.