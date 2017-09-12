Granby Elementary gets new principal

Granby Elementary has a new principal this school year.

Former East Grand Literacy and Assessment Coordinator Kelly Martin was selected by the district over the summer to become lead administrator for East Grand's northernmost elementary school, replacing long-time Granby Elementary principal Jane Harmon.

Martin enters her new role with nearly two decades of experience in education including a seven-year stint as principal of West Grand's combined elementary and junior high facility.

The married mother of two said the new school year has been going great so far and she has been receiving positive feedback from parents, students and the staff at GES as the first month of the new school year draws to a close. Martin grew up in the Granby area, her parents own Gambles, and even attended Granby Elementary as a child. She has lived most of her life in Middle Park, excepting her time in college and two years she spent teaching on the Front Range in Aurora Public Schools. Martin has previously taught at Fraser Valley Elementary as well.

Martin said she was inspired to apply for the position of Granby Elementary Principal after receiving encouragement from several members of the school's staff.

"I knew I wanted to get back into administration," Martin said. "But I had some hesitancy. I have two little kids and I want to be a good mom, but also an exceptional principal. I wanted to make sure it was the right time to apply. I talked to others who have been in the same position, sought some wise counsel, and they said I should apply."

Recommended Stories For You

Martin praised the work of her predecessor and the state of affairs Harmon left after her departure.

"Jane left the school in such a good place," Martin said. "It is on a positive trajectory with everyone working together as a team. I wanted to see that good work move forward."

Martin said she sees her role as principal as one of facilitation, helping to create structures and systems that support student learning with teachers, students, and their parents.

"We want to make sure we are building a school that people can feel proud of and know that when the students leave they will have the skills they need," Martin said.