Granby Elementary holds Continuation Ceremony | SkyHiNews.com

Classes are wrapping up this week throughout East Grand School District as students and staff finish up final projects and hold continuation and awards ceremonies.

Granby Elementary School held their fifth grade continuation ceremony Wednesday in the school's gymnasium with around 100 parents, staff and students attending the event. This year Granby Elementary is sending 49 students on to the East Grand Middle School.

As the students entered the elementary gymnasium they walked in to the "Imperial March," Darth Vader's theme song from "Star Wars." The ceremony kicked off with a brief welcoming statement from the fifth grade teachers at Granby Elementary before school Principal Jane Harmon took the microphone to handle MC duties. Harmon stressed the importance of recognizing that a continuation ceremony is not a graduation ceremony.

She reminded students and parents alike that while they have achieved a serious accomplishment there is much more work ahead of them in both junior high and high school. Harmon extolled virtues of hard work and selflessness and reminded students of the need to be kind to one another. After the students received their continuation certificates attendees were treated to a small spread of cake and punch.

Granby was not the only school holding continuation ceremonies this week. Fraser Valley Elementary held theirs Wednesday afternoon, recognizing 37 students who will be attending middle school next year.

At East Grand Middle School the continuation ceremony was held Thursday morning. A total of 86 students are continuing on to high school from East Grand Middle School this year.