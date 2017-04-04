Granby girl burned in backyard fire | SkyHiNews.com

First responders in the Granby area were called to an incident Sunday at around mid-day when a 12-year old local girl was engulfed in flames.

At around noon on April 2, Grand County EMS Station One, the Grand Fire Protection District and the Granby Police were called to the Grand Meadows area on a report of a 12-year-old girl suffering burns from a backyard fire.

Emergency responders found the child and transported her to the Middle Park Medical Center – Granby Emergency Room for advanced care. At the hospital the young girl was conscious and breathing and was able to communicate with officials. She was intubated as a precaution against possible internal injuries and was airlifted on a Flight For Lift helicopter to Children's Hospital.

Local officials said the fire that burned the young girl was a backyard campfire. According to officials the girl was burned when another youth playing near the fire poured gasoline onto the fire, which then burned the child.

The young lady sustained third-degree burns over portions of her head and face and along the front of her legs, torso and arms. Officials said the girl remained in stable condition as of Tuesday morning and was undergoing continued treatment at Children's Hospital. Officials anticipated a lengthy recovery period for the young woman due to her injuries.

Granby officials did not release the name of the young girl though a GoFundMe account has been created to help her family with funds in this difficult time.