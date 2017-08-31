Granby Pathway Project moves ahead

Granby's long-awaited Pathway Project will soon become a reality as construction of the multi-use pedestrian trail begins this fall.

Work on the project, which will be broken down into two separate phases, is being conducted by Hudspeth, a general contractor that specializes in environmental remediation. Granby Town Manager Aaron Blair said, depending on a few variables, work on the phase one of the project could start as early on this week.

The first phase of the pathway project will involve construction of roughly one-half of the total pathway.

When the project is completed, the pedestrian pathway will extend from City Market on Thompson Road down the west side of Highway 40 to Kaibab Park, near the Grand Fire Protection District Firehouse.

According to Blair, the first phase will begin at Kaibab and extend south to the Grand Elk Barn, just south of Tenmile Creek.

The project was divided into two phases primarily due to costs.

Recommended Stories For You

The first phase's length was determined mostly by available funding, though town officials wanted to ensure the project would cross Tenmile Creek because of the cost and difficulty associated with building on and around wetlands.

Work on the project has technically already started, with orange traffic barrels and other safety signs and precautions already up along Highway 40 south of Granby. Surveyors have already been working at the site as underground utility lines are located and marked.

Blair anticipated the start of earthwork, specifically the removal of roughly four inches of topsoil, could begin any day.

Town officials said the tentative construction schedule indicates Hudspeth will begin laying asphalt sometime in early November.

The trail will be roughly 10 feet wide, to accommodate bicycles as well as foot traffic, and will be paved with asphalt. When completed, the trail will connect to the Fraser-to-Granby Trail and will provide a shorter cutoff route for people heading into Granby.

The pathway will give pedestrians two separate options, a more direct route along Highway 40, or the circuitous route through the Grand Elk Golf Course.

The total cost of the project's first phase stands at just over $1 million, the bulk of which is being covered by grants.

Officials from Granby had previously confirmed that the town received a $392,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation's enhancement fund.

The town applied $100,000 of its own funds to that figure and then used the combined funds, totaling $492,000, to apply for a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, which Granby was later awarded.