FULL STORY: Granby plane crash damages runway | SkyHiNews.com

While no injuries where reported when an aircraft overshot Granby/Grand County Airport's runway and came to a crash landing Friday evening, the runway suffered minor damage, according to local officials.

The aircraft, identified as a Mooney with the pilot being its sole passenger, was flying out of Wyoming when it made its crash landing around 7:30 p.m. in Granby.

The plane struck the runway when attempting to land, with the propeller and a wing tip both hitting the ground, according to first responders on the scene. The plane continued forward and skidded off the runway onto a nearby grassy field just west of the runway where it came to rest. Officials from Grand Fire said the plane's landing gear was in place until the plane left the runway, but resulted in damage to the runway surface.

Grand County Road and Bridge, which is responsible for overseeing the airport, began clearing the debris from the tarmac following the incident and the airport was reopened at 10:20 p.m.

The airplane remained in the field throughout the weekend and was removed to an airport hangar Tuesday.

It was confirmed that the pilot was not a Grand County resident, though fire officials at the scene did not have the pilot's name.

The crash is the second in two consecutive months that resulted in closure of the Granby Airport. The other incident, which occurred April 6, closed the airport after landing gear on a Cessna Centurion II failed to deploy on landing.