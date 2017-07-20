Granby police shuffle ranks, hire officer | SkyHiNews.com

The Granby Police Department has gone through significant changes over the last six months with a recent raft of departmental promotions and the hiring of a new officer.

Transition for the department began late last year with the retirement of Granby's longtime Chief of Police Bill Housley. Jim Kraker, who served as Granby Police Sergeant for several years and was second in command prior to Housley's retirement, was selected to lead the department starting in January.

Earlier this summer, Kraker continued the reshuffling process with three internal promotions.

Amy Ryan-Williams, previously serving as the police department's administrative assistant, was promoted to the rank of Administrative Sergeant. Chief Kraker said the promotion, "better reflects her duties" and gives Ryan-Williams "complete administrative function."

Ryan-Williams serves as the Clerk of the Court for Granby's Municipal Court, administers the department's evidence and property room and assists with overseeing administrative functions to include everything from budgeting to scheduling. Additionally, Ryan-Williams has been designated the as the department's Public Information Officer.

Her new position gives her command authority within the department but Kraker confirmed she is not a certified peace officer with the same authority as the department's officers.

Officer Jonathan Stark was also promoted, to the rank of patrol sergeant. Stark works directly under Kraker and the administrative sergeant in overseeing patrol functions. Stark will also be Granby's primary officer on major investigations and will oversee any internal affairs investigations within the department.

Stark's other duties will include overseeing the department's proposed school resource officer program, if the project comes to fruition, and is the primary officer for Municipal Court.

Officer Jeff Heitzenrater was promoted to the rank of patrol corporal. Under his new title, Heitzenrater serves as the department's primary firearms instructor, department liaison to the Middle Park Emergency Response Team – which functions in a role more commonly associated with SWAT Teams – will co-manage the department's evidence and property system and assists in reviewing the departments reporting system.

The department also recently welcomed a new officer, Craig Parten, to the force June 1.

Parten joins the department after a lengthy career in law enforcement that began in 1976. Parten has worked extensively as a school resource officer and received the Colorado School Resource Officer of the Year Award in 2003.

The department is currently engaged in discussions with the East Grand School District and the Granby Board about creating a school resource officer position in East Grand. If an agreement can be worked out, department officials expect to select Parten as the future SRO.