Granby principal leaves EGSD | SkyHiNews.com

After five years leading the staff at Granby Elementary School, Principal Jane Harmon will be leaving East Grand School District and Grand County this summer for her new home on the other side of the Continental Divide.

Harmon has accepted the Principal's position at Mountain View High School in Loveland. Her last formal day as an employee of East Grand will be June 15. Harmon leaves Grand County after nine years with East Grand working as a principal at Granby Elementary as well as Middle Park High School.

Harmon was the principal at Middle Park for four years and spent the remainder of her East Grand tenure at Granby Elementary. After half a decade working with the youngest students in the county Harmon stated she was ready to shake things up a bit.

"I like new challenges," stated Harmon. "My husband and I have talked about the potential of moving to the Front Range for a while. I have never worked in a large school district, and I'm looking forward to stretching my mind in this new role."

Of her time as an elementary principal Harmon stated she has truly enjoyed her work and, "I've learned some valuable skills to take back to the high school arena. As a result of my experience at GES, I have an entirely new understanding of the role of principal and the balance of academic rigor and social-emotional needs of students."

Harmon and her husband, an officer with the Fraser/Winter Park Police Dept., are looking to keep their home in Granby to allow them to return to Grand County on weekends and holidays and noted she hopes to return after completing her career in education.

"The idea of retiring to Granby is most appealing to us," Harmon stated.

Principal Harmon was deeply appreciative to the people she has worked with in East Grand and highlighted the impact her first superintendent in the district had on her career.

"I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity that was afforded to me by Superintendent Nancy Karas when she first hired me as principal of Middle Park high School and later gave me the opportunity to lead Granby Elementary," Harmon stated. "In both schools, I worked with outstanding people – staff, students, parents and community. Through those partnerships, I believe that students have benefited as a result of my efforts."

Harmon stressed the lessons imparted by Superintendent Karas, noting Karas taught her, "about blending my values as an individual with the tasks that are demanded of us each day as professionals." Most important to her was the lessons gleaned on the necessity to put children and people first in the decision making process, Harmon explained.

For Harmon the measure of success is all about the growth of a positive learning culture at Granby Elementary.

"Granby Elementary is a great place for students and staff to learn and teach," Harmon stated. "Staff understand the balance of a child's need for academic growth and social-emotional development, and this makes all the difference in how we approach schooling."

Harmon described the staff at Granby Elementary as embodying, "the essence of what it means to be life-long learners" and said the staff took on the challenge to ensure that every child shows academic growth.

"That dedication has resulted in significant growth in the School Performance Framework," Harmon stated. "As well as in PARCC reading growth scores that exceeded the district average last year. The collaborative spirit at GES that allows us to make such incredible strides with children, many of whom are woefully unprepared for the rigors of school, is what makes GES a 'GRRReat' place."