Granby Ranch not operating Quickdraw Express Thursday morning | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Quickdraw Express chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch is shut down today, Thursday, Jan. 19.

Guests of the mountain resort said the lift was not operating at all Thursday morning. “When we got here nobody was riding up it,” said 14-year-old Olivia Rankin from Hays Kan. who was riding the resort’s west mountain with a companion Thursday morning. “It was supposed to open at 9 but nobody ever got up it.”

Melissa Cipriani, CEO of Granby Ranch, said the Quickdraw is, “down for maintenance”. She added the shutdown of the lift is not related to safety concerns.