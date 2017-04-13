Granby’s former Chamber director leaves to lead State Main Street Program | SkyHiNews.com

Moving on to a new chapter in your life is always a bittersweet moment.

The excitement of new opportunities, places and adventures is tempered by a poignant knowledge of what you leave behind. For Grand County resident and longtime Granby Chamber of Commerce employee Gayle Langley that is especially true.

Langley currently serves as the Granby Chamber of Commerce's executive director. She has been with the Chamber for the past three-and-a-half-years, working as the Main Street Program manager for Granby during that entire time. Langley became the Granby Chamber Director after the retirement of former Granby Chamber director Cathie Hook last year.

Langley's last day with the Granby Chamber will be today, April 14. She plans to move out of Grand County the following day, Saturday April 15. Her departure from the county was not something the former engineering consultant had planned to do, but is instead a financial decision she says she was forced to make.

"I can't afford to live in Grand County any longer," Langley said, explaining her predicament is a direct result of a sewer line extension project implemented by the Three Lakes Water and Sanitation District that impacted her home and finances.

"I was faced with some tough decisions," Langley said. "It is with a very heavy heart that I leave this county and all of the fantastic people who have helped me make this my home for the past several years."

But despite the unfortunate circumstances of her departure, Langley's future is looking bright. Not long after making her decision to leave Grand County Langley was contacted by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) and was offered the position of State Coordinator for the Colorado Main Street Program.

"God opened a fantastic opportunity for me rather quickly," Langley said. "It was something I prayed about. Everything just fell into place so I knew it was the right move."

In her new role as state coordinator for the Main Street Program, Langley will be traveling throughout the state to each of the 20 Main Street Communities in Colorado at least twice per year. While she visits the Main Street Communities Langley will provide them with training and help on a wide range of topics. The State Main Street program also offers grants, scholarships and technical resources to the various Main Street Communities.

Langley is moving to the Capital Hill area of Denver for her new position. Her first day with DOLA will be April 24. Langley said her deep love of Grand County means she will be returning as often as possible to enjoy everything Middle Park has to offer. Fortunately, her new position with DOLA allows for a flex schedule.

"I will be able to come up a couple times each month to enjoy the recreation activities I have been too busy for over the past few years," she said. After moving, Langley plans to spend more of her time in Grand County doing things like kayaking, hiking and, "I might even try my hand at golf again," she said with a smile.

Despite her exuberance, Langley said she would deeply miss the citizens of this region.

"The people, and their hearts to serve, are what make Grand County grand," Langley said. "I have seen the difference these people up here make for their neighbors. It has been my honor and privilege to serve this great community for the last three-and-a-half-years. I see fabulous potential with the sale of Granby Trails, the potential for a Family Dollar store and for the vision the Board of Trustees has for making Granby into a destination location. I want to thank them all for their support."

Langley says she will miss many aspects of Grand County and highlighted early morning kayaking jaunts on Shadow Mountain Reservoir as her fondest memories of Middle Park. "It doesn't get any better than that," she said.

In parting Langley addressed a few comments directly to the Three Lakes Water and Sanitation District. "I hope they realize the impact of their decisions on the community and on their residents," she said. "I would hope they strive harder in a cooperative effort with the residents in order to connect to their sewer line in a more cost effective way."