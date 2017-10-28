Granby’s Trick or Treat Mainstreet (photo gallery)

Hundreds came out to celebrate Halloween a little early at this year’s Tick or Treat Main Street event in Granby on Friday. The street was flooded with kids and adults alike dressed up as ghosts, ghouls, superheroes, firefighters, princesses and more.

Guests strolled along the main street collecting candy from local businesses. Participants were also greeted with free hot dogs courtesy of Mountain Parks Electric, a costume contest for kids and dogs, and even haunted houses at the Granby Chamber and Trail Riders Motel.

The Grand Fire Protection District, Granby Police and EMS were on scene to usher traffic and keep the children safe.