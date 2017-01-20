Grand County children awarded for skier safety | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Grand County School children were awarded for their skier safety awareness on Jan. 20. January is National Skier Safety Month, and children in Grand County have been learning the Skier Responsibility Code. Representatives from the National Ski Patrol (NSP) teach local children how to ski responsibly at a young age so they grow up with the proper knowledge. David Burch of the Winter Park Ski Patrol and NSP helps teach Grand County children the responsibility code. The NSP gives a 30-minute presentation to classrooms around the country followed by a poster contest. Children are challenged to create a poster that presents the code. The contest is divided into two categories: most creative and best message. Awards are given to the first, second, and third place finishers.

The children who won the contest had an awards ceremony in West Portal Station at Winter Park Resort. Winners were awarded with a prize bag, and the opportunity to follow ski patrol around for a day to learn the process of keeping skiers safe on the mountain.