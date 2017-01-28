Grand County children help keep skiers safe | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Some Grand County school children had the chance to ski with Winter Park Resort Ski Patrol on Friday, Jan. 29. The participants had won a contest for National Skier Safety Month put on by the National Ski Patrol (NSP).

January is National Skier Safety Month, and children in Grand County have been learning the Skier Responsibility Code. Representatives from NSP teach children across the country how to ski responsibly at a young age so they grow up with the proper knowledge. David Burch of the Winter Park Ski Patrol and NSP helps teach Grand County children the responsibility code. The NSP gives a 30-minute presentation to classrooms around the country followed by a poster contest. Children are challenged to create a poster that presents the code. The contest is divided into two categories: most creative and best message. Awards are given to the first, second, and third place finishers

During the ski-along with patrollers, the children were divided up throughout the day based on skill level. The participants experienced different varieties of terrain based on their ability, and witnessed the everyday process of ski patrol’s responsibilities. The patrollers also offered the more experienced skiers the opportunity to conduct the “sweep” at the end of the day where patrollers ski each run to make sure everyone has exited the in-bounds mountain terrain safely.