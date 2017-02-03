Grand County Commissioners select Grand Lake’s Cindy Southway for Open Lands Advisory Committee | SkyHiDailyNews.com

In November the voters of Grand County approved Ballot Measure 1A.

The move imposed a countywide sales tax increase of 0.3 percent to be used exclusively for maintaining the health and flows of the waterways of Grand County. The measure has a sunset provision and will expire after 10 years.

To help direct the disbursement of those additional tax funds the Grand County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) established the Opens Lands Advisory Committee (OLAC). The OLAC will convene twice a year to make formal recommendations to the BOCC about where and how the additional tax revenue should be spent. The OLAC does not appropriate the funds themselves, which is the purview of the BOCC.

The OLAC is made up of nine members. Each one of the six incorporated towns in Grand County has one representative on the OLAC and there are three at-large members. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the BOCC formally appointed the members of the OLAC.

Grand Lake’s representative for the OLAC is Cindy Southway. Southway brings a significant amount of experience in public lands and water affairs with her to the committee. According to Southway she was among the first executive directors for the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust where she helped establish policies, procedures and documentation for open space projects. Southway also served as reviewer of grants for open space projects for Great Outdoors Colorado.

Southway has also spent time working for the U.S. Forest Service out of the Sulphur Ranger District office in Granby where she served as the NEPA coordinator and the public affairs officer. While working for the Forest Service, Southway worked on the development of the district’s planning activities and was familiar with trail maintenance procedures in that capacity.

Her experience in the world of water issues stretches back even further. She spent time working as a tour guide at the Granby Pumping Plant.

“When I was in college I worked for the Bureau of Reclamation helping write western slope water project annual reports and standard operating procedures for dams,” Southway said.

“Both of those jobs gave me a broad understanding of water issues, water rights and water movement on the Western Slope.”

Southway currently operates her own bookkeeping business.