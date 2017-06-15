Grand County fishing report | SkyHiNews.com

Williams Fork

Surface temp was 57 at 6 a.m. Recent winds have mixed warmer surface water with subsurface water sending the Lake Trout a little deeper than last week. Lake Trout bite is slow to fair. Tubes or grubs tipped with sucker meat are producing some hits in 50' to 100' of water. Rainbows are feeding on bugs on the surface. Fly and bubble, spinners and shallow running crank baits should produce some hits. Trollers are catching a few Kokanee Salmon and Rainbows. Small Kokanee schools are running between 15' to 30'. Northern Pike remain slow but can be found in shallow water on a sunny day. The lake was just stocked with fingerling Rainbow's which will reduce the Northern bite for a couple of weeks. Floating crank baits and spoons/spinners are producing an occasional hit. Fishing choppy water is your best bet. Randy Hall – Guide, Fishing with Bernie

Grand Lake

Grand Lake fishing has been fair to good. The water is warming into the low 50s by the afternoon and clarity approximately 8ft. The inlets are running full and dumping lots of water into the lake, the current in the channel to Shadow is very strong and there is lots of floating debris around the lake, use caution while boating. Rainbows are biting well from shore on worms below a bobber throughout the day and Browns are being caught with more aggressive tactics such as crankbaits, spoons and spinners. Lake trout fishing is fair we are finding fish scattered throughout the lake on the drop offs 50 to 100' deep. Tube jigs and jigging spoons, the Reelbait Plane Jane spoon in various colors depending on the day has been the go to bait. – Dan Shannon, Guide – Fishing with Bernie

Lake Granby

The water is warming to the mid 50s in the morning and close to 60 by 5 p.m. Rainbows fishing is awesome near running water. We were catching lots of rainbows with a size 8 Eagle Claw snelled hook, split shot and a piece of worm. Cast it out and reel it in slowly. Brown trout are still hanging around the shorelines, cloudy, windy weather or when the sun is behind the mountains is a great time to throw lures along rocky shorelines. Lake trout are continuing their move from shallow water. Tube jigs, spoons, spinners and crank baits are catching lake trout in 20-80 feet of water.

