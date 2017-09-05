 Grand County generosity: Labor Day food drive raises funds for Hurricane Harvey victims | SkyHiNews.com

Grand County generosity: Labor Day food drive raises funds for Hurricane Harvey victims

Courtesy photo |

Part-time Grand Elk resident and Houstonian Juli Eichler is pictured with City Market employees David Anaya, Eric Carnohan, and Caitlyn Urano. Eichler spearheaded a Labor Day Weekend food drive for her flood-ravaged hometown of Houston. Nine full shopping carts of non-perishable goods were collected and sent to Kremmling for its Flood Disaster Relief Collection, for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Eichler also raised $1,000 in funds for the Houston Food Bank.

