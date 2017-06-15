Grand County Library Corner: Sign up for summer’s outdoor programs | SkyHiNews.com

The theme for the nationwide Summer Reading Program is "Build a Better World." While many libraries took the opportunity to focus on construction, architecture and building, the Grand County Library District staff chose to focus on volunteering, serving others, sustaining our resources, and doing kind deeds. Consequently, GCLD's Summer Reading Program is Going Outside.

There are four hikes to beautiful and very unique sites planned. Registration is limited to 30 participants. To register, go to http://gcld.org, then click programs. Once registered, participants will receive instructions to the sites as well as a list of items to pack for the hike.

1. Wednesday, June 21, 10 a.m. – noon "Leave No Trace Program" at the Ammonite Site, West of Kremmling (Program full)

This program, presented by John Monkouski of the BLM, takes us to the only place in the world with such a high concentration of ammonite fossils (squidlike creatures that lived inside coil-shaped shells). Monkouski will discuss the importance of the area, its status as an Area of Critical Environmental Concern, and how visitors can help Build a Better World by following "Leave No Trace" and "Leave What you Find" principles.

2. Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. "The Broome Hut", 1 ½ miles west of Berthoud Pass on Highway 40 (Second Creek)

Join us to hike to and learn about the Broome Hut, its purpose, history, and importance. The Broome Hut is part of the Grand Huts Association that links the Grand County backcountry with a system of eco-friendly huts that can be used year-round. The presenter's focus will be upon having fun while understanding the wise use and enjoyment of wilderness and national forest lands.

3. Tuesday, July 11, 10 a.m. – noon "Choose the Right Path!" at the Jacques Road BLM Trailhead, 4.1 miles west of Granby (Program full)

Visit the Headwaters Recreation Management Area with GCLD staff and John Monkouski, BLM, to hike and view the scenery of Middle Park and the Colorado Headwaters. We will learn about low-impact camping and choosing the right trail as we become environmentally savvy.

4. Friday, July 14, 11 a.m. – noon "Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) Ranger Presents a Guided Hike to Adams Falls" Town of Grand Lake, left on Tunnel Road 1.5 miles.

Join RMNP rangers and library staff for a beautiful, relatively easy one-mile hike round trip to beautiful Adams Falls. Bring snack.