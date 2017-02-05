Grand County local government meetings, February 5 – 10, 2017 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Local government meetings are fairly light in Grand County this week, Feb. 6 through Feb. 10, 2017.

The Town of Granby will hold a Planning Commission Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in the Granby Town Hall. The meeting will begin with a public comments period and will be followed by two Public Hearings.

The first hearing conducted Monday night pertains to a resolution recommending that certain land in Granby be zoned as, “open”. The second hearing pertains to a conditional use permit application for a gravel pit operation submitted by Reclamation Ridge, LLC.

The Planning Commission meeting Monday night will also include a presentation on Raffety Park by Granby Mayor Paul Chavoustie.

The East Grand School District Board of Education will hold their first meeting for the month of Feb. on Tuesday Feb. 7. The meeting will be a Business Session. During the meeting Superintendent Frank Reeves will provide an update on the district’s budget process.

The Board will discuss a pair of education and instruction items: District and School performance frameworks and the Colorado A+ Report. During the Board discussion segment of the meeting Board President Mike McGinley will discuss legislative matters derived from the Colorado Association of School Boards Legislative Review Committee.

The District Superintendent’s Report will delve into the District’s technology plan, the District Accountability Committee and the Colorado Association of School Executive’s Winter Conference.

The Town of Grand Lake will hold Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon Feb. 8 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Grand Lake Town Hall Board Room.