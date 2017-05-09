Grand County native graduates from UNC | SkyHiNews.com

May is now upon us and throughout the U.S. that means graduations are not far off.

While most high school students in America have several more weeks before they will don their caps and gowns and parade across stages to receive their diplomas college students are already preparing for the momentous occasions. In general college graduations tend to fall closer to the beginning of May than the end, depending upon the institution.

One young scholar who is anxiously counting the days until graduation is Grand County local Megan Dean. Dean, who graduated from Middle Park High School in 2013, is scheduled to graduate with Honors from the University of Northern Colorado this Saturday, May 6.

Upon graduation Dean will receive her Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematical Sciences with an emphasis in Secondary Education. Along the way to completing her degree Dean's scholarship has been recognized with multiple awards from the University.

Earlier this year, on March 26, the UNC Department of Mathematics recognized Dean as the top undergraduate scholar within the Department at the Department's academic awards ceremony.

Additionally Dean was awarded the 2017 Panhellenic Member of the Year award by the University. The Panhellenic award recognizes students who exemplify the six values of the Greek Community including integrity, leadership, service, unity, personal growth and scholarship.

Dean already has work lined up in her post-college life. This fall she will begin teaching eighth-grade mathematics at Liberty Middle School in the Cherry Creek School District.