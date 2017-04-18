Grand County news briefs: BLM seeks comment on Colorado River management plan | SkyHiNews.com

Lady Panthers shutout Timberwolves

The East Grand lady Panthers soccer squad got back into action last weekend with a decisive victory over The Pinnacle Timberwolves in a home pitch match that saw the girls of Middle Park rack up a lopsided score.

The lady Panthers have had a hectic season thus far in 2017 and currently sport a 3-4 overall record. Their performances have been somewhat erratic with the ladies regularly crushing opponents by wide margins and then falling to other teams in tight matches. Heading into their game against The Pinnacle on Saturday, the Middle Park ladies were looking for some redemption after losing to The Academy Wildcats in a decidedly uneven 1-6 contest last Wednesday.

The Panthers roared to life Saturday though in their matchup against the Timberwolves. The ladies from East Grand got things started early and tallied a devastating four-goal lead before the end of the first half that the Timberwolves never recovered from. In the match's second half the girls from Granby scored an additional goal while shutting down the Timberwolves entirely. The match ended 5-0 in favor of the Panthers.

Leading the charge for Middle Park High School was senior Annalys Hanna. Hanna kicked in four of the Panthers' five goals Saturday, scoring on four out of five shots. She also tallied one assist. Rounding out the scorecard for the Panthers was sophomore Lisa McClain who scored one goal and had one assist. Other players assisting on offense were senior Linneya Gardner, one assist, sophomore Taylor Ehlert, two assists, and sophomore Peyton Olsen, one assist.

On the defensive side of things sophomore Connor Life and senior Maddie Eichler kept the Timberwolves scoreless. Life recorded two saves for the day while Eichler made one save. Other players assisting on defense included: McClain with one steal, junior Emily Jensen and sophomore Ellie MacKendrick with two steals each, and Olsen with three steals.

The lady Panthers will head back to the pitch in Middle Park this week to take on the Jefferson Saints in a late Wednesday afternoon match in Granby. The match starts at 4 p.m. After today's game the lady Panthers have six more games scheduled for the regular season.

Grand County removed from BLM oil and gas lease sale

Grand County is no longer on the market for oil and gas developers after the Federal Bureau of Land Management announced they are removing the county from their oil and gas lease offerings.

On Monday, April 17, officials from the BLM announced they have removed 20 parcels of land, totaling roughly 27,529 acres, from their oil and gas lease sale offer they plan to open up for purchase early this summer. The Grand County sections have been removed, "due to low energy potential and reduced industry interest in the geographic area, as well as concern from local government and the public," states a press release from the BLM.

The press release points out the Grand County parcels were nominated for the lease sale prior to completion of the latest revision of the land use plan for the area.

"We understand concerns raised by Grand County and other stakeholders about offering these parcels at this time," said Kent Walter, acting BLM deputy state director for Energy Lands and Minerals. "We want to be sure they are still appropriate for leasing."

The BLM's oil and gas lease sale will still continue as planned though Grand County will not be a part of it. The BLM is still offering 86 parcels, totaling roughly 73,288 acres, for its oil and gas lease sale. Those 86 parcels are spread out between Jackson, Routt, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.

BLM seeks comment on Colorado River management plan

Summer is right around the corner in Grand County and long alpine hikes, late evening bike rides and camping trips are not far off.

For many folks living and working in Middle Park, summer is also the time of year when they get back out on the water. For the most part, water recreation in Grand County means taking a boat out onto one of the numerous lakes or reservoirs that dot the region. But on the far southwestern end of the County, in the Kremmling area, the Colorado River offers remarkable rafting and kayaking options along with Gold Medal fishing habitat.

Most of the land adjacent the river in the southwestern section of Grand County is managed by BLM. This spring the BLM is seeking comment from the people of Grand County as they prepare to update the management plan used to administer a roughly 40-mile stretch of the Colorado running from Parshall down to State Bridge.

The updated Recreation Area Management Plan will help guide the BLM's management of the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area, which is managed from the BLM's Kremmling Field Office. The Upper Colorado River Recreation Area is, "an extremely popular area for commercial and private float-boating and fishing," states a press release from the BLM. According to BLM data, the area receives more than 90,000 visitors annually.

"The original management plan for the area dates back to 2000, and a lot has changed since then," said BLM Kremmling field manager Stephanie Odell. "We want to hear what the public would like us to address — things like ways to reduce crowding and user conflicts, potentially improving facilities, balancing use with conserving the natural resources of the area, or any other issues."

The BLM is hosting a series of public open house meetings in April to answer questions from the public and to take written comments. An open house meeting will be held at the CSU Extension Hall in Kremmling, located at 210 11th St., from 4–6 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

According to the release, the Kremmling Field Office collected more than $220,000 in commercial and recreation fees from the Upper Colorado River Recreation Area last year alone. Those funds are used by the BLM to manage the Recreation Area.

Driver License Office switches from state to county management

The Driver License Office in Hot Sulphur Springs will soon be transitioning from state management to county management and will be modifying its service offerings.

According to a press release issued by the Grand County Clerk and Recorder's Office, "the Hot Sulphur Springs Driver License Office, located at 308 Byers Ave., will transition from state to county management on May 1, 2017. As part of this transition, service offerings and office hours will be modified."

The Driver License Office will have several new dynamics but county officials highlighted the new office hours, 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office will be open Monday through Friday and will offer first time issuance and renewal services for: Adult driver licenses and instruction permits, minor driver licenses and instruction permits, motorcycle instruction permits, and identification cards.

"Additionally, behind-the-wheel driving skills tests will now be offered by appointment only at Zero Jasper Avenue in Granby," states the press release. To set up an appointment citizens can call (970) 725-3748.

The press release from the Clerk's Office closes by pointing out all the services folks can access and complete online including: driver license and identification card renewal, reinstatements, driving record requests. Find these services by going to mydmv.colorado.gov.