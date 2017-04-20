Grand County news briefs: New aerial adventure park to open in Fraser | SkyHiNews.com

New aerial adventure park to open in Fraser

Grand County's only aerial adventure park is set to be open by June 2017 at the Fraser Valley Sports Complex.

Aerial adventure parks are part of the latest recreation craze that includes zip lines, but instead of taking a passive ride, visitors clip in to sophisticated self-guiding belay systems and explore multi-level obstacles built between platforms anchored on utility poles.

The park is owned and operated by Winter Park Adventure Quest, a family-owned local business. Igor Guziur and his wife, Cara McDonald, have created the business to answer demand for outdoor activities not just for visitors, but for locals, too — especially those with children.

"There's such a need in the valley for outdoor activities that are approachable," Guziur said. "Not everyone can ride technical singletrack or hike a 14er, but adventure parks get kids and families outside challenging themselves and having a great time."

During the 90-minute adventure at the elevated park, thrill-seekers will have the chance to take part in 24 challenge elements that are 12 and 24 feet above the ground. These elements include rope bridges to cross, aerial tightropes to navigate, swinging log steps to negotiate and moving platforms to cross.

The park, though independently owned and operated, has come to fruition via collaboration with the Fraser Valley Recreation District, in keeping with their mission of expanding high-quality recreational offerings for the residents and visitors of the Fraser Valley. Winter Park Adventure Quest will work with the district to provide opportunities for local youth and entities to experience park play as well as team bonding and other curricula.

"The rec district has been wonderful to work with, and we've been able to share a vision for adding a dynamic new activity at the sports complex," Guziur said. "It's about engaging our residents and visitors more in our existing amenities, and creating a real recreation destination."

Construction is slated to begin in late April or early May, depending on conditions.

East Grand students show off artistic talent

Over 100 pieces of student artwork currently adorn the walls of the community room at the Granby Library.

The display has been set up for the East Grand School District's annual art show. There is a wide variety of two-dimensional and three-dimensional student artwork on display including: graphite drawings, photography, paintings, basketry, ceramics, repurposed objects and multimedia.

Students whose artwork is on display range in age from kindergarten to 12th grade. The selections on display were chosen for the show by the East Grand art teacher cadre including: Darrell Woods of Granby Elementary, Shelley Madsen of Fraser Valley Elementary, Katrina Larson of East Grand Middle School, and Middle Park High School art teacher Echo Zoyiopoulos.

Assisting the District art teachers with their selections were several local artists including: ceramics specialist Patty Alander, photographer Cathy Rapp, painter Laura Veenstra and mixed media specialist Ernie Roybal. The non-district judges were asked to bestow the "Best of Grade" awards for the show.

East Grand students who received "Best of Grade" awards were: Kindergartener Sophia Gurrola, first-grader Haley Webb, second-grader Forrest Cramer, third-grader Samantha Hanna, fourth-grader Carter Conroy, fifth-grader Lexi Robinson, sixth-grader Nathan Myers, seventh-grader Sarah Keck, eighth-grader Angelina Butler, freshman Justin Sherrill, junior Harley Phillips, and senior Madeline Hill. According to Middle School art teacher Katrina Larson there were no sophomore submissions for the art show.

The District Art Show will remain on display for the public until May 30 at the Granby Library.

Pinwheels for Prevention campaign enters fourth year

Over the past few weeks you might have noticed a "whimsical" additional to the décor of the communities of Grand County as blue and silver Colorado pinwheels have been popping up in the store fronts, front yards and along sidewalks of Middle Park.

The pinwheels, called Pinwheels for Prevention, are part of a child abuse and neglect awareness campaign originally established by Grand Beginnings and Grand County Social Services. In 2014, the two entities began placing the eye-catching pinwheels at locations around Granby.

According to officials from Grand Beginnings, "the response by the town was so positive that the Chamber and local businesses began purchasing the pinwheels on their own."

This year campaign organizers are expanding the scope of the project. The towns of Winter Park and Fraser have now joined in, "demonstrating how much of Grand County stands for the chance at the health, happy, and full lives that all children here deserve," states a press release from Grand Beginnings.

"We all have an opportunity, as individuals and as community members, to work together to support Grand County's most precious resource, our children," states the press release. "Even for those who aren't raising or working with children, there are proven ways for adults to help kids grow and maintain strong families."

Campaign organizers have tips for all citizens who help prevent abused or neglected children from suffering.

First, be strong in the face of stress. "Resilience is a skill that can always be developed to help manage even when things get difficult," states the release.

Second, nurture caring friendships. "Grow a network of friends and family to help each other feel secure, confident and empowered," the release states.

Third, learn more about parenting and child development. The release adds, "there's no perfect family, but knowing what to expect can make life easier."

Fourth, ask for help when you need it. "Some problems are too big to solve alone," the release explains. "Knowing where to get help in the community can make life less stressful."

Lastly, help kids manage their feelings and relationships and help them develop skills that allow them to manage their own emotions and to build healthy relationships.

The release closes by listing resources citizens can call upon if they are concerned about the well being or safety of a child including: the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline (1-844-264-5437). If you are interested in learning more about the Pinwheels for Prevention program contact Grand Beginnings by phone at 970-725-3391 or by email at vista@grandbeginnings.org.

Winter Park realtor receives prestigious industry award

It has been a banner April for one Winter Park are real estate professional.

Earlier this month, RE/MAX Peak to Peak announced local Winter Park realtor Monica D. Anderson, who is with Peak to Peak, received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award. The award recognizes real estate agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with RE/MAX.

Anderson has been a realtor for over a decade, beginning her career in real estate at roughly the same time she first moved to Grand County about 13 years ago. She has been with RE/MAX Peak to Peak since 2010. Originally from the Omaha area of Nebraska Anderson now resides full time in Tabernash.

"Real estate is kind of one of those thankless industries," Anderson said. "So when an international franchise recognizes the hard work and dedication you put into it, it is a huge honor."

RE/MAX Mountain States Region vice president Fatima Agin stressed the dedication to service the award embodies.

"Monica's tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and community has allowed her to achieve this high honor," Agin said. "Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we're extremely proud that Monica is a member of our RE/MAX Network and continues to raise the bar in real estate."

Along with her real estate work, Anderson is highly involved in local groups in Grand County including Victims' Advocates, Mountain Family center, Pregnancy Resource Connection, Grand Kids, and the Fraser Learning Center. Anderson is also the president-elect of the Colorado Chapter of the Council of Residential Specialists. She will formally take over the position of president in 2018.