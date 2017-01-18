Grand County officials release additional details on body found at YMCA | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The YMCA of Grand County has released a statement following the discovery of an adult female’s body alongside one of the cross-country ski trails at the resort Wednesday morning.

According to the release on Jan. 18, “Nordic skiers came upon a deceased older female off trail at Snow Mountain Ranch.” The release explains the skiers immediately reported the discovery to authorities via 911.

Details related to the incident are sparse as authorities work to confirm the identity of the deceased woman as well as notify her family members. County officials did not have a name to release late Wednesday afternoon but they did confirm the woman is not a resident of Grand County. Additionally investigators confirmed there was no evidence of foul play found at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Other local agencies that responded to the call included: Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue and the Grand County Coroner’s Office with assistance provided by Snow Mountain Ranch.

The release from the YMCA states, “the staff of Snow Mountain Ranch extends their sympathies to all those affected by this situation.”

This story will be updated with additional details once they are available for release.