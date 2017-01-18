Grand County officials respond to YMCA for male party showing no signs of life | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Grand County officials are responding to the YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch property Wednesday morning Jan. 18 on reports of a male party off the trail displaying no signs of life.

Initial calls on the incident came in sometime around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Members of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand County Mountain Medical Rescue Team and Grand County Search and Rescue were responding to the scene as early details became available.

The full scope of the incident, as well as the status of the male party reported as showing, “no signs of life” are not yet know. This story will be updated as more details emerge.