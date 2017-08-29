Grand County police blotter, Aug. 25-28: Plane drops chemicals over town; tidal wave in Grand County

FRIDAY, Aug. 25

Disturbed person — Authorities received a report just after 7 a.m. from Rise and Shine Bakery from a male that said his friends "just made him drive 100 mph through the county to avoid a tidal wave." The subject was no longer with his friends and calling from a land-line at the bakery.

Animal cruelty — Granby police received a report at around 10:45 a.m. from a party on the 80-block of East Garnet Avenue in Granby that reported his dog was shot with a BB gun while he was out of town.

Bear in vicinity — A bear was reported at around 7 p.m. as being seen near the construction site behind Hernandos Pizza and Pub in Winter Park. The bear left the scene shortly after.

SATURDAY, Aug. 26

Ambulance call — Authorities received a report at around 1:20 a.m. from a man on Vazquez that said he drank lake water about an hour earlier and was experiencing stomach pains and wanted to be evaluated. Fraser-Winter Park police made contact with the subject who then refused EMS service.

Smoke report — Crews from the East Grand Fire Department were called just before 1 p.m. to the south side of Pole Creek Golf Course in Tabernash on a report of smoke witnessed. The department reported that the fire was under control as crews were helping a homeowner put out a fire.

Ambulance call — Authorities received a report just before 5 p.m. of a bike accident that resulted in serious injuries on the paved bike path across from Rocky Mountain Moonshine Liquors on Highway 40 in Fraser. An off-duty doctor was at the scene and requested an emergency flight for the injured party.

Noise complaint — Officials were notified at around 11:10 p.m. of noise, "louder than usual," coming from Winter Park Pub. The subject had a permit until 1 a.m.

Smoke report — Grand Fire Department received a report at around 5:30 p.m. of heavy smoke could be seen from the area of the 50-block of Pine View Drive in Tabernash. The reporting party could smell burning and reported that air quality was getting bad, though no flames could be seen. Crews found there was a smoldering fire pit on Colorado and shortly after put it out.

Traffic crash — Fraser-Winter Park police were alerted to a traffic accident at around 11:30 p.m. on County Road 73 in Fraser. A silver coupe was found, unoccupied, with airbags deployed. Injuries were unknown. The vehicle was blocking the left lane and required to be towed.

SUNDAY, Aug. 27

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report at around 12:30 a.m. of a vehicle circling around County Road 56 and 565 for about 20 minutes.

Ambulance call — Authorities received a report at around 1:50 a.m. at Aspen Canyon Ranch of a 64-year-old female who was intoxicated and fell over a fire pit and hit her head. Her head split open as a result.

Trespassing — Fraser-Winter Park police responded at around 4:10 a.m. to the Fraser Amtrak and Depot of an unwanted male subject, wearing a red, plaid shirt, blue jeans and drinking a beer sitting on the platform. The reporting party wished he be removed.

Bear in vicinity — A small bear was reported at around 5:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Winter Park Mountain Lodge.

Found property — A large bag of pills was found on Vasquez Road and dropped off at around 10:30 a.m. with the Winter Park Information Center.

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report at around 11:30 a.m. from a party stating that a biplane flew over Grand Lake and dropped bluish-green chemicals over town. The chemicals could still be seen all over town. The plane proceeded southwest away from town.

Single-vehicle crash — Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash at around 11:40 p.m. near mile post 236 on Highway 40 east of Winter Park. The crash occurred at a location in the woods and involved a 25-year-old woman who was reported to have a broken leg.

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Drunk subject — Authorities received a report at around 12:50 a.m. of a male subject with a skateboard at the Fraser Amtrak and Depot who appeared to be yelling at himself, presumably intoxicated. The subject was on the railroad platform then moved to the old school house playground near town hall in Fraser. Fraser-Winter Park police made contact with the subject, who was looking for another skateboard.

Theft — Authorities received a report at around 6 a.m. from an undisclosed residence in Kremmling where a party reported that a Ruger 380 was stolen from their possession.