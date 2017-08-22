Grand County police blotter: Bear ‘wreaks havoc’ in Fraser; suspicious yellow bag at church

THURSDAY, Aug. 17

Suspicious incident — Granby police received a report at around 7 p.m. of a yellow bag possibly containing electronic equipment located on the south side of Lord of the Valley Lutheran Church in Granby. The bag was reportedly beeping and individuals at the scene were worried it was dangerous. The bag was described to authorities as having a name written on it that was later identified by the reporting party as being a pipe locating service. Xcel Energy was contacted and was in the process of locating the equipment.

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Citizen assist — The U.S. Forest Service was notified just after 5 p.m. from a party at the weather station on top of Berthoud Pass on the southeast side of Grand County whose dog was stranded as its legs had given out. The dog, a shire shepherd, was reported to be over 100 pounds. The reporting party notified authorities about an hour later that the dog was now down and doing OK.

Drug deal — Authorities received an information report just after 7 p.m. of possible drug deals that allegedly happened at a residence on the 200-block of Pine View Drive in Tabernash.

Hit and run — Fraser-Winter Park Police received a report at around 7:30 p.m. that a pick-up truck hauling a pontoon on Highway 40 may have hit a bicycle ridden by a 29-year-old male. It was reported that the truck continued driving after striking the bicycle. The male on the bicycle experienced only minor injuries. The truck was later stopped on Highway 40.

SATURDAY, Aug. 19

Criminal mischief — A report was received at around 7:30 p.m. from a party that claimed young adults were vandalizing a unit at the Inn at Silver Creek in Granby and may have done some damage. The owner was out of town and would be contacted later.

Unwanted subject — Authorities received a report at around 9:15 p.m. of a 50-year-old female that was intoxicated in the parking lot of Hideaway Park Brewery in Winter Park. The woman was reportedly threatening the bartender and guests.

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

Bear in vicinity — Officials received a report just after midnight of a bear that was rummaging through a trash receptacle near the intersection of Mink Lane and Wapiti Drive in Fraser. The bear left the area shortly after.

Bear in vicinity — A report was received just before 6 a.m. of a bear in the trash on Wapiti Drive in Fraser.

Animal control — Authorities received a report just after 10 a.m. from a party at Granby Ranch that said a dog was tied up to the back of a vehicle since the previous day at a campsite off the main road. It was reported that an old ambulance was parked near the location. The owner was later contacted.

Bear in vicinity — A report was received shortly after 11 p.m. of a bear in the area of Mink Lane and Wapiti Drive (presumably the same bear wreaking havoc in the same area earlier in the day). The bear was scared off a few minutes later.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Bear in vicinity — Colorado State Patrol was notified just before 2 a.m. of a bear in a tree on East Jasper Court in Granby. Colorado Fish and Wildlife would respond later to check on the bear.

Animal bite — Law enforcement received a report shortly after 9 a.m. of a person that was bit by a dog at the 7-Eleven store in Granby. The owner reportedly left on foot with the dog. The reporting party transported the injured person to the emergency room at Middle Park Medical Center in Granby.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

Burglary — Law enforcement received a report shortly prior to 7 a.m. of a potential burglary on the 1,000-block of Wildhorse Drive in Granby. The party reported to authorities that a door at the location was kicked in and tools were taken. The incident was said to have occurred the previous night.