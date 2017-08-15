Grand County police blotter: Bears, moose on the loose; Free Masons ‘following’ man

THURSDAY, Aug. 10

Vehicle crash — Law enforcement responded at around 9 a.m. to Boxwell Construction Co. in Tabernash on a report of a concrete truck that crashed into a pickup truck. One adult male involved in the collision was treated for possible head injuries.

Disturbed person — Granby police were notified at around 1 p.m. of a juvenile that was out-of-control at an undisclosed location in Granby. The juvenile reportedly was being prescribed medication for destructive moods from an ongoing disorder they were diagnosed with. The reporting party, which separated from the juvenile and barricaded themselves in a bedroom, stated that the juvenile demanded he be taken to McDonald's in Granby and attempted to force or push the reporting party down the stairs. Officers remained on scene for a bit to ensure the juvenile was calmed down.

Bear in vicinity — Authorities received a report at around 7 p.m. of a bear going through the trash in the area of the 100-block of Cranmer Avenue in Fraser. The bear left the area shortly after.

Livestock complaint — Law enforcement responded at around 9 p.m. to the area near Cold Springs Greenhouse in Granby on a report of possibly a dozen cows on the road. The owner was already aware of the situation and had been trying to get them back in all day.

Bear in vicinity — Law enforcement were called at around 11:30 p.m. to the 78,000-block of Highway 40 in Winter Park after a bear was spotted by a nearby trash receptacle. Authorities used a bean bag to subdue the bear.

FRIDAY, Aug. 11

Disturbed person — Law enforcement received a report at around 11 a.m. from a man at Grand Lake Town Hall claiming that he was being harassed, that there were Free Masons following him across the country and impeeding his ability to fish and hunt in the area. The man was reportedly very disturbed and agitated. He had reportedly been camping in the area and walked to town hall to file a report. The man was found not to be a danger to himself nor others, refused mental health evaluation and refused to talk to the district attorney. He had been camping off County Road 4 and his vehicle was reportedly broken down at Stillwater Baptist Church.

Search and rescue — Authorities were notified at around 3 p.m. of an injured kayaker near Kremmling. The kayaker's position was reportedly near rail road Mile Post 107.75, near a tunnel, upriver from Pumphouse. EMS made contact with the subject and dropped at a port river access.

Animals in traffic — The Fraser-Winter Park police helped clear a moose jam along Highway 40 near Mile Post 234 just before 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

Bear in stairwell — Authorities received a complaint just after 2 a.m. of a bear that had entered the stairwell at Meadowridge Condominiums in Fraser and would not leave. The bear was reportedly blocking the reporting party's entry to their apartment. Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks and Wildlife were notified.

Criminal mischief — Fraser-Winter Park police received a report at about 2:45 p.m. of a vehicle and trailer that an officer had dealt with previously in the day was moved off Highway 40. The driver unhooked the trailer and left it behind, driving the vehicle over landscaping repeatedly and fled from the scene.

Bear in vicinity — Law enforcement received a report at around 3 p.m. of a large brown bear at the Trailhead Lodge heading towards the park.

Harassment — An individual in Fraser contacted police just before 5 p.m. reporting that a former employee and his wife were making unambiguous statements to a third-party about ruining the reporting party's business and making him "pay."

Fire — The Grand Fire Department responded at around 8:30 p.m. to a report of flames, possibly 10 feet tall, south of Stillwater Campground. The reporting party stated the fire was "across the lake," and seemed to have died down.

Shots fired — The Grand County Sheriff's Office responded at around 9:40 p.m. to Williams Fork Reservoir on a report of people possibly shooting at geese. The reporting party heard shots from around the 12,000-block of County Road 33 and geese were "going crazy." Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported that their employees were lighting off propane cannons to scare away elk and that might also have been affecting the geese.

Ambulance call — Authorities received a report at around 11:30 p.m. to the 200-block of North Fifth Street in Kremmling of a 40-year-old female that fell off a bar stool and struck her head. The reporting party was intoxicated and hung up on 911.

SUNDAY, Aug. 13

Bear in vicinity — Fraser-Winter Park police responded just after midnight to the 500-block of Fox Lane in Fraser on a report of a bear that was heading down to lower Wapiti and getting into garbage. Officers arrived to the scene to deploy a bean bag to subdue the bear, but the bear climbed up a nearby tree.

Bear in vicinity — An individual called directly to the Fraser-Winter Park Police Department just before 5 p.m. with a report of a bear on Mink Lane in Fraser. The bear then traveled to Ferret Lane. A bean bag round was deployed and the bear left the area.

Shots fired — It was reported to law enforcement at around 5:20 p.m. along County Road 20 in Grand County that subjects were shooting a round went right passed the reporting party, who then did not want any charges filed. The subjects were given a verbal warning from officers.

Disturbance — Granby police officers were notified of a man with a gun on the 60,000-block of Highway 40 in Granby. No one else was reported to be inside with the suspect. The police made contact with the reporting party outside the house and the subject was detained.