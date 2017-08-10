Grand County police blotter: ‘Busted up’ face; driving intoxicated with children | SkyHiNews.com

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Animal control — The Grand County Sheriff's Office received a report just before noon of a train that hit a deer near County Road 578 and 57 in Granby.

Livestock complaint — The Granby Police Department responded at around 6:30 p.m. to an area near Lawson Ranch in Granby on a report that several cows were on the highway. The owner was notified and arrived at the scene while police closed Highway 40 at Country Road 55 to regroup the cattle.

Intoxicated driver — Police received a report at around 7:30 p.m. that the driver of a maroon SUV with Georgia license plates and children in the vehicle was visibly intoxicated. A female in the vehicle was reportedly vomiting. The vehicle continued along Highway 34 and made several stops before pulling over near Mile Marker 10. One party was taken into custody and an ambulance was called to check on the female. The vehicle was transported to Grand Lake Fire and secured.

TUESDAY, Aug. 8

Found property — The Grand County Sheriff's Office received a walk-in report of a possible gun in a tree in Hot Sulphur Springs. Deputies responded to find a BB gun, which was taken into custody.

Disorderly subject — Police received a report just after 6 p.m. of a male inside Kum & Go in Kremmling that fell into a couple of racks and had a "busted up" face. The individual then left the store and sat in his vehicle, which had California license plates. It was reported a few minutes later that the man left in his vehicle, nearly hit a gas pump and another vehicle, ran a red light and headed south towards Silverthorne on Highway 9.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

Missing person — Police received a report at around 1 p.m. from an individual concerned about a subject that they were supposed to meet in the Denver area the previous day who never arrived and could not be contacted by phone. It was reported that a car belonging to the subject in question was not at their address and no answer at the subject's home. The subject reportedly informed his boss the morning prior that he was traveling to Denver via Trail Ridge Road but later informed boss that the road was closed due to a rock slide and would have to travel instead over Berthoud Pass. The subject never arrived. The subject's boss informed the reporting party that he had done good work and was owed $2,000 in compensation, with plenty of work left to do. Several local businesses were checked and contractors in that line of work were questioned but had never heard of the subject in the local construction trade. Rocky Mountain National Park informed authorities that there was no rock slide the previous day or any day in recent weeks. Police spoke to the subject's neighbor and asked to keep an eye out. If the subject is not located by the end of the week they would perform a missing persons entry.

Juvenile problem — Granby police received a report at around 5 p.m. of juveniles throwing knives into trees at Polhamus Park in Granby. The juveniles were issued a warning and the scene was cleared.

Bear — Police received a report at around 8:30 p.m. of a bear eating garbage across from a residence on the 300-block of Lions Gate Drive in Winter Park.