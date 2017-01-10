Grand County police blotter: Jan. 1-4 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Jan. 1

2:12 a.m. A man was reported to be urinating in the parking lot of a late-night bar in Winter Park.

2:23 a.m. An intoxicated man in Fraser is trying to get a ride to Tabernash. He was given a ride by a patrol officer.

2:32 a.m. Multiple people in Fraser are walking on US Highway 40 trying to get a ride to the YMCA. A patrol officer gave them rides.

7:50 a.m. A vehicle drove into the amphitheater section of Hideaway Park in Winter Park. The vehile needs a tow.

1:46 p.m. A vehicle was stuck on the snowshoe path near the Winter Park Visitor Center. The vehicle is requesting a tow.

Jan. 2

9:17 a.m. A call came into dispatch about two dogs locked in a vehicle at the ski parking lot off US Highway 40 and Old Town Dr. The dogs were reported to be okay.

11:38 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Kaibab Park in Granby. The people in the car were told there is no overnight camping at the park.

4:12 p.m. Snowmobile versus Truck at the Lakota snowmobile parking lot in Winter Park. No injuries were reported.

5:52 p.m. A home in Grand Lake had a high CO level causing a CO detector to be activated. Grand Lake Fire advised the occupants to spend the night somewhere else.

Jan. 3

12:48 a.m. A vehicle slid off the road and hit a tree near Jasper Court in Granby. One person was taken in custody for DUI.

Jan. 4

1:48 p.m. A vehicle was broken down near the bridge in Tabernash. The vehicle lost its front tire in whiteout conditions. A tow was requested.

3:55 p.m. A vehicle was stuck on a snowmobile trail near the Gateway Inn in Grand Lake. The vehicle was winched out by a Good Samaritan.

2:46 p.m. A snowmobile accident was reported on Stillwater Pass near Grand Lake. A man stated he had cracked ribs and difficulty breathing. Once he was off the trail and back to Idleglen campground he refused treatment from Grand County EMS.

4:33 p.m. A dispute between two people in Fraser ensued over the placement of plowed snow.