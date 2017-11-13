Grand County police blotter, Nov. 10 – Nov. 12: Drunk, high non-driver; staying warm

FRIDAY, NOV. 10

Suspicious vehicle — A party reported a suspicious vehicle near the Cooper Creek parking garage in Winter Park just before 1 a.m. It was reported that the subject walked to a vehicle from the Crestview area in Winter Park nearly 10 minutes prior to contact. The subject remained in his vehicle for about 10 minutes using a cell phone. The vehicle was never turned on. It was reported that the subject was going home to Fraser and he had just smoked marijuana and consumed three beers at a friend's house in Beaver Village. The subject told authorities he did not feel comfortable diving home and would spend the night at a friend's house.

Suspicious person — Authorities received a report shortly before 8 p.m. from Stop N Save in Winter Park of a male subject in the bathroom at the business who was possible doing drugs. The subject was gone shortly after.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

Drunk subject — It was reported to authorities just after 2 a.m. that a male subject had passed out in a running vehicle in front of Hi Country Haus in Winter Park. The subject was locked out of his room and was sleeping in the vehicle to stay warm.

Fire call — Authorities received a report at around 4 p.m. of an oven fire on the 600-block of County Road 5141 in Tabernash. East Grand fire crews responded to the scene. No flames were reported. It was an electrical oven fire and the oven was turned off.

Recommended Stories For You

SUNDAY, NOV. 12

Fire call — Authorities received a report just after 8 a.m. of unknown smoke inside McDonald's in Granby. The business was evacuated. Crews from Grand Fire found an electrical odor coming from the roof, which was later found to be an HVAC unit malfunction.