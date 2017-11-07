Grand County police blotter, Nov. 2 – Nov. 3: Dumping; dead bodies

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

Illegal dumping — Authorities received a report at around 3:30 p.m. from a party on the 100-block of Sundance Court in Winter Park of a suspect that pulled up in a white carpet cleaning van and dumped unknown chemicals into the road and drove off while the reporting party was videotaping him. Fraser-Winter Park police tracked the suspect and issued the man a court summons.

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

Moose — Authorities received a report at around 4:50 p.m. of an injured moose in the backyard of a property on the 100-block of Idlewild Lane in Winter Park. The moose was possibly hit by a train and needed to be dispatched.

Suspicious incident ­— It was reported to authorities just after 9 p.m. of a suspicious person in Moffat Tunnel. It was reported that one male subject was trying to get another male to go "to a cabin near a mine." The reporting party told Colorado State Patrol's Craig Dispatch Center that "he thought there might be dead bodies in the mine." State patrol believed the reporting party to be disoriented.

Criminal mischief — Authorities received a report at around 9:30 p.m. of a party that threw a rock at a window of Cliffview Assisted Living in Kremmling and took a photo of it. It was unknown where the subject was. There were no injuries reported.