Grand County police blotter, Nov. 6 – Nov. 7: Waving a knife; post office harassment

MONDAY, NOV. 6

Abandoned boat — It was reported to authorities at around 8:20 a.m. that an abandoned boat had been located on the south side of the east boat ramp at the Williams Fork East Campground for approximately two weeks. Officials with the Grand County Sheriff's Office said they would check on the boat in the next week and tow it if it has not been removed by that time.

Disturbance — Authorities received a report shortly after 10 a.m. from the Parshall Post Office of an irate customer who verbally assaulted one of the post office's employees. The incident had just occurred but the subject, a male, had already left. Several hours later, it was reported that the subject then called the post office and threatened the reporting party.

Hit and run — Authorities received a report at around 6:25 p.m. from a party who was involved in an alleged hit and run near the intersection of County Road 89 and Highway 40 in Granby. The party reported they were struck by a white Ford Mustang and gave the license plate number. Granby police shortly after located the vehicle and took its driver into custody.

Code violation ­— Authorities received a report at around 7:20 p.m. that the gravel pit in Granby was continuing to operate after hours. Authorities visited the site but found no sign of activity at the time, about an hour later.

TUESDAY, NOV. 7

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report at around 1:45 p.m. of a male party outside his room waving a knife at the Super 8 Motel in Kremmling. Kremmling police then made contact with the subject.