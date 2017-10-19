Grand County police blotter, Oct. 12 – Oct. 18: Horse falls out of trailer; nobody stops for accident victim

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

Livestock complaint — Authorities received a report at around 7:30 a.m. of a truck that was pulling a horse trailer with no doors on Highway 40 near milepost 152 in Kremmling. One of the horses fell out of the trailer onto the highway and was injured.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

Fire call — Authorities received a report at around 10:30 p.m. from the Best Western Alpenglow in Winter Park on a smell of gas from inside the building; a strong smell in one of the rooms. It was reported no one was feeling ill and authorities were unable to find any leaks.

Arrest — Authorities received a report at around 9:30 a.m. requiring officer assistance at Beaver Village Lodge due to a possible squatter, who was a former employee of Devil's Thumb Ranch, living at their employee housing at the lodge. It was reported that the subject was not supposed to be there. The reporting party indicated that she encountered the subject at one of the units and he ran from her, not speaking to her. The man was taken into custody shortly after.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Recommended Stories For You

Fire call — Authorities received a report at around 4:30 p.m. of a chimney fire at the main lodge of C Lazy U Ranch near Granby. Subjects evacuated the premises. The fire was under control shortly after.

Injury crash — Authorities received a report at around 8:20 p.m. from a reporting party that thought she saw a vehicle go off the road on the south side on Highway 40 near milepost 222 outside Granby. Authorities received no other calls. A male subject had been seen running down the road asking for help but nobody stopped. It was reported that the subject did not appear to be injured but possibly intoxicated. Authorities met with the male subject shortly after and located the vehicle at the entrance to the Winter Park Highlands, about 100 feet off the road.

Moose on the loose — It was reported to authorities at around 6:30 p.m. of a moose in the area of McDonald's in Winter Park.