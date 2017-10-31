Grand County police blotter, Oct. 27 – Oct. 29: Held hostage; puppies in the highway

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Animal at large — Authorities received a report at around 8:30 a.m. from a party on the 2,700-block of Highway 9 near Kremmling who stated dogs and puppies were in the highway. The party reported almost 30 minutes later that the dogs had been put into their house.

Harassment — Authorities received a report just before noon from a party who reported their daughter was being held hostage. A 35-year-old female was reportedly using the abductor's phone, somewhere in Winter Park. The woman said she did not know the male she was with and said she was at a "horse park." The woman refused to hang up with her father to dial 911. Authorities pinged the cell phone she was using. Minutes later the male and female were separated. There were no drugs, alcohol or weapons involved. The front desk of Timberline Lodge called authorities when they located the female in a field who was now in the front lobby. The woman was released to advocates.

Criminal mischief — It was reported at around 1:30 p.m. that juvenile subjects did damage to the green on hole No. 11 at Grand Elk Golf Course. The subjects were said to still be on the scene. Authorities shortly after located two juveniles in the area.

Theft — Authorities received a report just before 2 p.m. that brass plaques had been stolen from St. Johns Episcopal Church in Granby.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Noise complaint — Authorities received a report at around 12:15 p.m. from a reporting party complaining about the gravel pit in Granby operating after noon on a Saturday.

Disturbance — It was reported to authorities at around 12:15 p.m. that an intoxicated male at Mountainside at Silvercreek in Granby was unwanted on the premises. He reportedly broke a chair. The man was taken into custody after authorities discovered the intoxicated man was on probation with alcohol restrictions.

Hazard — It was reported just before 8 p.m. that two teenage trick or treaters with costumes and flashlights were creating a hazard on Highway 34 near milepost 10. Authorities were unable to locate the teenagers.

Theft ­— Authorities received a report just after 11 p.m. from a party on Chimney Rock Road in Grand County that aspen trees had been stolen from a property. Authorities left a voicemail with the reporting party. The subject called back and a deputy attempted to return the call but voicemail was full. The subject stated he lived across from the court house in an old gas station. The subject continued to call 911, with increased agitation. The male stated no female was on-scene, but one could be heard in the background. The man denied he was intoxicated, but kept changing facts of the story. He walked away from the phone, leaving the line open. The subject said they would call back in the morning.

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

Ambulance call — Authorities received a report at around 11:20 a.m. of a 75-year-old man in Fraser whose foot was stuck in a ladder, six feet above ground. It was reported that the ladder had slipped and the man's foot was caught between two rungs. The subject was soon after extricated and would go to the clinic.