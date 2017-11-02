Grand County police blotter, Oct. 30 – Oct. 31: Ranting; power company trespasses

MONDAY, OCT. 30

Trespassing — Authorities received a report shortly after noon from a party at Slash J Slash Ranch in Grand Lake who reported that the power company was trespassing on property to access a power line. The party wanted to meet with a deputy to discuss the issue.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Criminal mischief — Authorities received a report at around 8:15 a.m. from a party on the 300-block of County Road 408 in Granby of a cold incident that occurred on Oct. 27 when fence posts were cut down from the party's property.

Disturbed person — It was reported at around 1:20 p.m. that an "irate" male at Bob's Western Motel in Kremmling was "ranting" and demanding to speak with Mind Springs. The subject ultimately got in contact with Mind Springs.