Grand County police blotter, Oct. 9 – Oct. 10: Child locked in vehicle; Ghosts making noise?

MONDAY, OCT. 9

Trespassing — Authorities received a report at around 8:45 a.m. from the management company of Club Meadowridge in Fraser that there was a possible squatter on the property. Fraser-Winter Park Police responded to the scene but found no one in the unit in question.

Fire assistance — It was reported just before 11 a.m. that a water main had broken at Club Meadowridge in Fraser. Winter Park Water and Sanitation responded. The water was shut off. East Grand Fire District assisted with the clean-up.

Criminal mischief — At around 11 a.m. it was reported to authorities that a person had attempted to break into a home at The Pines Inn in Winter Park. Police later went to meet with the reporting party.

Found property — A driver for Greyhound reported to police at around 1 p.m. that they had found a bag of marijuana on the bus and would like to leave the package with an officer.

Noise complaint — Authorities received a report at around 7:30 p.m. from a subject in an apartment on the 78,000-block of Highway 40 who reported that noise had been coming from the upstairs unit for hours and during most of the week. It was later found that unit was vacant.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

Lockout — Authorities received a report just before 11 a.m. of a child that had been locked in a vehicle inside Granby Jones Trailer Park for the last 20 minutes. The vehicle was opened and the child was found to be fine.

Animal complaint — It was reported to authorities at around 11:30 p.m. that a horse was out in the area of West Portal Road in Grand Lake. Authorities searched the area and found no signs of a horse, but noted that there were elk in the area.