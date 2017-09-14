Grand County police blotter, Sept. 11- Sept. 13: ‘Acting a fool’; Trespassing on vacant land

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

Fire call — Authorities received a report at around 8:10 p.m. of a subject possibly stuck in an elevator at Zephyr Mountain Lodge in Winter Park. East Grand Fire Department officials responded to the scene but found no one in the elevator.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

Suspicious incident — It was reported at around 6:40 a.m. that a male was found sleeping inside the Hot Sulphur Springs Post Office. The man was reported to be wearing a black Carhart jacket and was tucked in a corner.

Fire call — Authorities received a report just after noon of strong smell of gas at CarQuest in Granby. Grand Fire Department's chief recommended they call XCel Energy and the scene was cleared.

Trespassing — Authorities received a report shortly before 1 p.m. from a party alleging that a vacant piece of land next door on the 200-block of Country Road 526 in Tabernash was being trespassed on. It was reported that contractors working by the address had driven machines on the land without permission, dumped dirt and trashed the land.

Vehicle crash — A BMW was reported to have struck a tree at around 7:50 p.m. six miles passed the Grand Lake entrance into Rocky Mountain National Park. One person was reported injured. Park officials were notified and set up for extrication.

Juvenile problem — Authorities received a report at around 9:20 p.m. from a woman at an undisclosed location in Granby who reported her nine-year-old son was throwing things, using obscenities towards her and threatening to punch her in the face. It was reported the mother said, "he's acting a fool" and "she's done with him."

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

Disturbed person — Authorities received a report at around 9:20 a.m. from a disturbed subject in Grand Lake that stated subject had been harassing him for five years, were on his property now and threatening his life.

Unwanted subject — Authorities received a report just before 1 p.m. of an adult male living at Grand Central Storage in Granby.