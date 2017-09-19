Grand County police blotter, Sept. 14- Sept. 18: Car-size puddle of fuel; Picking up dandelions

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Fire call — Authorities received a report at around 3:10 p.m. from Ullrs Tavern in Winter Park that stated a semi-truck leaked a "large amount" of fuel in the parking lot, making a puddle about the size of "a large car."

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Ambulance call — Authorities received a report shortly after 1 p.m. from a party on the 100-block of County Road 219 in unincorporated Grand County who reported a 53-year-old female had been kicked in the face by a horse. The woman was bleeding from the eye area. An emergency helicopter landed at the site, located near Drowsy Water Ranch, moments later to transport the woman to a hospital.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Suspicious person — Authorities received a call at round 7:30 p.m. from a person at Kicking Horse Lodge in Granby who reported that a white male with a green garbage sack and back pack was witnessed putting dandelions in his sack. Authorities were unable to locate the man.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

DUI with child — Authorities received a report just after 1 a.m. of a woman in a white Audi hatchback without a license was driving under the influence with a child in the car. The reporting party stated that the female drove to her house intoxicated then left. The driver was seen on southbound Highway 34 near County Road 40. The woman was taken into custody.

Livestock complaint — Authorities received a report at around 7:30 a.m. of sheep on Highway 40 in front of Alpine Lumber in Granby. The sheep were back behind their fence about 10 minutes later.

Injury accident — Authorities received a report at around 11:30 a.m. of a motorcycle that had crashed in the area of Grand Avenue and Haskell Street in Grand Lake. A vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene. The 64-year-old man driving the motorcycle had no loss of consciousness and was wearing a helmet.

Fire call — An electrical burning smell was reported to authorities just after 5 p.m. at Centennial Bank in Winter Park, coming from the bank's vault. The building was told to evacuate. Crews with East Grand Fire Department determined it was a malfunctioning HVAC unit.