Grand County police blotter, Sept. 20- Sept. 27: Bear spray vs. human; McDonald’s prank

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

Disturbed person — A party reported to authorities at around 11:20 a.m. that a Hispanic male was walking down the middle of Highway 9 and County Road 1 in Kremmling, carrying a blue backpack and lying in the roadway. The reporting party asked if he needed help, but the subject became "very confrontational, possibly mentally disturbed."

Ambulance call — Authorities received a report just before 8 p.m. from a party at the Timber Creek Campground in Rocky Mountain National Park that had been exposed to bear spray. Several people reported having burning eyes and difficulty breathing, requiring medical assistance.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Bear at large — Fraser-Winter Park authorities received a report at around 10:20 p.m. of a bear outside Bistro 28 in Tabernash, preventing a subject from gaining access to his vehicle. The subject attempted to make noise but the bear did not leave. The Colorado State Patrol was notified, but the bear left less than 20 minutes later.

Gun shot wound — Authorities received a report just after 5 p.m. of a gun shot victim needing transport to the hospital. The incident reportedly occurred at Williams Fork Reservoir, the result of an accidental shot to the hand. The subject was transported to a hospital in Denver.

Recommended Stories For You

Fireworks violation — Authorities received a report at around 7:40 p.m. from a party on the 300-block of Golden Drive in Tabernash that their neighbors were setting off fireworks. There was then a loud noise complaint of revving motorcycles.

Fire call — It was reported at around 9:30 p.m. that a party was stuck inside an elevator on the parking level at Zephyr Mountain Lodge in Winter Park.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

Traffic incident — Authorities received a report at around 12:30 a.m. of a moose near milepost 230 on Highway 40.

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report shortly before 1 p.m. from a party inside City Market in Granby that stated an adult male was clutching a young boy, concerned that it was a possible abduction. The subject, who left driving a black truck with an extended cab, were not able to be located.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Neighbor problem — Authorities received a report at around 1:30 p.m. of an ongoing neighbor problem on the 9,000-block of Highway 34 in Grand Lake. The reporting party said subjects on County Road 4 were posting signs that "they are going to shoot people."

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report at around 2 p.m. of a party in the River Ranch Trailer Park in Kremmling burning a couch in their yard.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report just after 1 a.m. from a party that noticed two backpacks had been left at the bus stop near Ullrs Tavern in Winter Park, but no one was in the area. The owners of the backpacks were unable to be located.

Suspicious person — Authorities received a report just after 5 a.m. from a party on the 500-block of Wapiti Lane in Fraser reporting that a male had knocked on their door acting "very strange" and looking for a person named Warren who had been completing roofing work for him. The subject drove up and down the street looking in house windows and was "obviously on drugs." Police were unable to locate the subject.

Suspicious incident ­— It was reported at around 11 p.m. that a young girl called McDonald's in Granby to report a crime and stated that she needed help. It was found shortly after that it was a prank call.