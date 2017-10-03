Grand County police blotter, Sept. 28 – Oct. 1: Stomach stabbing; ‘man took my tools’

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Criminal mischief — Authorities received a report at around 8:45 a.m. from the 700-block of North Fourth Street in Granby of a window that had been broken out on a truck.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Suspicious vehicle — Authorities received a report just before 7 a.m. of a vehicle that had been parked between mileposts 236 and 237 for several days. The reporting party was concerned there were people lost while out hiking due to the odd location of the vehicle.

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report just before 10 a.m. from Bank of the West in Fraser that a foreign customer had left a back pack inside. Customers and employees were alarmed and waited outside. The scene was later cleared.

Suspicious vehicle — Authorities received a report at around 5:40 p.m. from a residence on the 200-block of West Topaz Avenue in Granby of a camper parked at the church that was described as suspicious. There was a second-hand report that the subject was "inappropriate" with children in the van earlier and had returned. Authorities found the van unoccupied.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Stabbing — Authorities received a report at around 11:15 a.m. of a woman who had stabbed herself in the stomach with a steak knife in Walden and was traveling towards Grand County. Law enforcement made contact with the vehicle outside Grand County.

Trespassing — Authorities received a report just before 1 p.m. of a male skateboarded skating at the stage area at Hideaway Park in Winter Park. It was reported there was a verbal confrontation with the reporting party. The man was then taken to jail.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Civil problem — Authorities received a report at 8 a.m. of an evicted tenant on the 300-block of County Road 644 that had changed the locks and did not leave a key.

Civil problem — Authorities received a report at around 10:40 p.m. of a male subject at an undisclosed location in Kremmling that sounded intoxicated, was aggressive and stated he was an ex-felon, that someone had taken his took and wouldn't give them back until next week. The man refused medical assistance.