Grand County police blotter: Snoozing outside McDonald’s; doing drugs in bathrooms

MONDAY, Aug. 14

Fire call — Officials with East Grand Fire Department responded at around 8:20 a.m. to the Fraser Valley Sports Complex in Tabernash on a report of a strong smell of natural gas in the area of the hockey arena. It was found that was a small leak and Xcel Energy was contacted.

Criminal mischief — Authorities received a report at around 11:30 a.m. from a real estate agent that thought the home she was showing on the 900-block of County Road 697 in Grand Lake was broken into as items had been broken and paint thrown onto the walls.

Suspicious person — Law enforcement was contacted at around 12:10 p.m. of a person sleeping under the bushes on the east side of McDonald's in Winter Park.

Disturbed person — Fraser-Winter Park Police were called at around 3:20 p.m. to Iron Horse Resort in Winter Park on a report of an adult male suffering from hallucinations, the result of a possible marijuana problem. The male was reportedly damaging furniture. EMS responded to perform an evaluation of the man after police secured the scene and the man was cooperative.

Criminal mischief — Granby police received a report shortly after 8 p.m. of vandalism directly behind US Bank on the 50-block of North First Street in Granby.

Recommended Stories For You

Theft — Law enforcement received a call just before 9 p.m. to an unknown address on County Road 803 in Fraser from a party that reported his father had taken his firearm and put a lock on it, refusing to return it. The party's father was reportedly out of state. The person requested a deputy of the Grand County Sheriff's Office contact him.

Altercation — Granby police responded just before 10 p.m. to Kaibab Park after receiving a report of people smoking marijuana and drinking at a softball tournament. The reporting party was worried the situation would escalate, which reportedly it did a few minutes later with a physical altercation.

TUESDAY, Aug. 15

Reckless report — Authorities received a report at around 8:40 a.m. that a driver on Highway 34 at milepost 8 was passing in a no-passing zone almost causing a collision. The driver reportedly told police that she passed in a passing zone at milepost 9 and was not allowed over by another motorist. She said she had to cut off another vehicle in order to avoid a head-on collision with a dump truck. No citation was issued.

Welfare check — Fraser-Winter Park Police received a report at around 9 a.m. of a person that had reportedly barricaded themselves in a bathroom and were using drugs at Winter Park Mountain Lodge.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Bear in vicinity — A bear cub was reported as going through trash at around 2:45 a.m. in front of Winter Park Mountain Lodge in Winter Park.