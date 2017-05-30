Grand County real estate transaction, May 21-May 27 | SkyHiNews.com

Transactions from May 21 to May 27.

Leland Creek Sub Lot 29 — Katherine Anderson and Kerry Durr to Digeronimo Family Trust, $235,000

Sheep Mountain Ridge Estates Lot 10 — Curtis and Marcia Sears to Todd Budin, $94,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 96 Timeshare 096527 — Mountainside at SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 96 Timeshare 096527 — Choice Properties Inc to Kerry and Phyllis Henry, $14,000

Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 18, Lots 11,12 — Mary Lou Swanson to Sandy Kay Farley Revocable Trust, $154,900

Grandmother Miller S Tracts TRT 11 — Richard and Nicole Cimino to WH—Aloha Properties LLC, $29,000

Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 5 — John and Mindy Roehll to Stuart and Benedicte Ogilvie, $630,400

SEC 4 TWP 1S R 78W Partial Legal — See Document — Wayne Regehr Revocable Trust and Colleen Regehr Revocable Trust to Korean Christian Church Inc, $625,000

Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 462 — Greta Jorgensen to James and Jeanette Causey, $80,000

Innsbruck—Val Moritz Sub Lot 6, Block 14 — Gordon Living Trust to Don and Susan Hicks, $585,000

Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 10, Block 1 — Borzoo Modarai to Cale and Beth Requist, $75,000

Soda Springs Ranch Condominiums Unit 4C — Sharp Living Trust to Amy Hofmeister and Rebecca Wolf, $185,000

Columbine Lake Lot 30, Block 7 — James Homer Anderson Revocable Trust and Lorraine M Anderson Revocable Trust to Derek Votaw and Alexandra Stofflet, $321,000

Old Town Condos Unit 1 — Robert Boufford to Thomas Duffy, $52,000

Hi Country Haus Bldg 6, Units 17,18 — KRS Living Revocable Trust to Christopher and Aylene McCallum, $245,000

Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 19 — Amanda Rens Moon and Clinton Moon to Rebecca Boehner, $72,000

Blue Valley Acres Unit 2, Lot 1, Block 11 — Henry and Janet Broadhurst to Dylan Dickey, $91,800

Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 4, Unit 103 — Eric Srodulski to David William Thompson and Stephanie Lerner, $279,500

Twin Rivers Condo Unit 2, Bldg Byers — Eugene and Christine Enebo to Dana and Stacy Fleming, Erica Bonham, $190,000

El Rancho Lot 3 — Majus Trust to Seth and Pamela Meyer, $670,000

Hi Country Haus Bldg 2, Unit 10 — Darrell Fontane to Diane Dennis, $134,000

Winter Park Place Condo Unit 22, Bldg Sterling W — Olson Investment Group Inc to Rajesh Rajagopalan, $210,000

Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2416 — Randall Jones to Elizabeth Edwards, $285,000

SEC 35 TWP 2N R 77W Partial Legal — See Document — Twin Nickels LLC to Antler Basin Ranch LLLP, $1,607,000

Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condo Unit 117, Week 52 — Hearts Ease LLC to Paulette and Frank Kosut Jr, $3,000

Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 25, Block 11 — Baby Moose Investments LLC to Brenda Graff and Rebecca Spencer, $25,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 7, Unit 4 — Randy and Rachel Lukins to Christopher Kennedy, $252,000

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 1,2,3 Partial Legal — See Documents — Ryan and Jessica Johnson to Jon Artach, $222,000

Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 207, Bldg E; Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Garage Unit I — William and Alesa Locklear to Jane Kotsanos, $360,000

SEC 8 TWP 1N R 77W Partial Legal — See Document — Linda Willmarth to Aaron and Danielle Martensen, $239,000

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 6,7 — Grant Burger Jr to Carrie Martinez and Zachery Horn, $254,000

Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 121 — Entrust Group Inc, Christopher Kohl, Tracy L Navarette IRA to Douglas and Jacquelyn Jones, $62,750

Gudgel Subdivision TRT 4 — Stephen and Eugenie Waters to David Morrill, $81,500

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 13A, Unit 7 — David and Cynthia Lawson to Mark and Erica Heller, $237,000

Scanloch Subdivision Block 7, Lots 10,11 — Hastoglis Trust and Laura Hulbert to Brian and Nanette Barbiche, $820,000