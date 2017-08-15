Grand County real estate transactions

Transactions from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12.

Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 38, Block 2 – Stephanie and Joseph Gruber, Heidi and Richard Mori to Heidi and Richard Mori, $448,000

Hi Country Haus Bldg 2, Unit 10 – Diane Dennis to Creekside Cabin Winter Park LLC, $500

Fairway Villas at Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lots 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,13 – Centennial Bank, Summit Bank Trust, Millennium Bank to John Allen, $230,000

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 8, Unit 831 – Vanessa Dos Santos to Leslie Annand and Mark Flolid, $298,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118621 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118621 – Choice Properties Inc to James and Cecilia Gardon, $21,600

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 109 Timeshare 109605 – Alexander Pina to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Soda Springs 1st Condo Unit 5D – Mitchell and Martha Acker to Ryan Kockler and Emily Dorn, $179,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 10, Unit 4 – Christopher Gunn to David Feinstein, $220,000

Grand Country Estates 1st Addition TRT 89 – Dr. Jerree A Stroh Family Trust and Mary Elizabeth Stroh Family Trust to David and Sarah Vernon, $1,250,000

Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 3 47 – Dinah Burns to Dean and Kimberly Hruby, $120,000

Rangepole Sub Ex Lot 2 – Janet Gamez to Kevin and Carmen Harrington, $472,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 68, Block 17 – Sammy Adams and JoAnne Shatford Adams to Hyun and Glyn Brock Jr, $469,000

Kremmling Country Addition Lot 5, Block 5 – Douglas and Shannon Richards to James and Kendra Holmes, $210,112

Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 3, Unit 3305 – John and Mary Schmitt to Frederick and Caryn Beck, $156,000

Iron Horse Phase 1, Bldg H, Condo Unit 4108 – Rachel Lambden to Todd Fenske and Remy Lynn Martin Fenske, $399,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 29, Unit 1 – Christopher and Jennifer Meyers to David and Jennifer Kraus, $300,000

East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 120 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Scott and Angela Bristol, $601,230

Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing, Lot 52, Block 1 – Les and Thomas McNamara Jr to Randall and Jennifer DeMario, $700,000

Pine Beach Subdivision Lot 3, Block 8 – Willard Bryant to New Direction IRA Inc, Jeffrey M Johnson IRA 60%, Leslie A Johnson IRA 40%, $383,000

Village at Wildhorse Gand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E52 – Dennis and Sandra Cirbo to David and Barbara Janitor, $675,500

Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 5, Block 4 – Aspen Acres of Grand County LLC to Wild Places Inc, $40,000

Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 5, Block 4 – Wild Places Inc to The Rebecca N Progreba Revocable Trust, $64,000

Colorado Anglers Club #1 Block 5, Block 1 – Bruce Rosenberg to Brian and Jaymee Johnson, $39,000