Grand County real estate transactions

Transactions from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 6, Unit 611 – DMF Holdings LLC to Gregory Steen and Caren Talbot, $455,000

Winter Park Highlands Unit 3, Lot 40; Winter Park Highlands Unit 2, Lot 39 – Mark Scroggins to Nathan O'Rourke, $134,000

SEC 30 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – William and Janet Brovsky to Stephen and Jane Bell, $881,725

Columbine Lake Lot 112, Block 8 – Clinton and Kelly Stamm, Wiley and Roberta Alexander to Gregory and Susan Austin, $60,000

Kremmling Country Addition Lot 1, Block 5 – Barbara Hooks to Kassim Hammer, $225,570

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 304, Bldg 3 Buckskin – Wesley and Shari Kimmey to Nathan and Carlynn Fitzgerald, $280,000

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 3 204, Bldg 3 – Nathan and Carlynn Fitzgerald to Michael and Shannon Heers, $238,000

Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Amended Lot 32 – New Direction IRA Inc to Salt Earth Properties LLC, $19,000

Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 102 – Stephen and Deborah Harman to Callieben and Maurice Mitchell, $370,000

Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing, Block 3, Lots 13,14 – Raymond J May Revocable Family Trust and Rosemary A May Revocable Family Trust to Mathew and Lisa Martin, $541,940

Ice Box Estates Lot 39 – Julie Brown to Dale and Susan Jasinski, $400,000

Red Quill Village Townhomes Lot 2 – Eric and Karen Daugherty to Jimmy Salat, $557,500

Alpine Park Subdivision Block 6, Lots 28,29,30,31 – Judy Zelio to Davis I Howard Revocable Trust and Bonnie S Howard Revocable Trust, $133,000

Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 427 – Dixie and Tracy Craft Sr to Goodbhatt LLC, $65,000

Village at Buckhorn Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 1, Block 3 – Lon Gates to Michael Tritt, $284,900

Ayre Subdivision Lot 3 – River Rails Limited to Mulligans Mile LLC, $120,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Block 14, TRT A – Thompson Properties to Ronald Servis, $825,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 35, Block 16 – G Wayne and JoAnn Bell to Steven and Nicole Eiche, $20,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 34, Block 16 – Rodney Schiller to Steven and Nicole Eiche, $22,500

Clayton Subdivision Exemption Lot A – Michael Holahan to James Holahan, $256,500

Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 22 – George and Jo Marie Dancik to Drigan and Cassie Wieder, $74,000

Edgewater Resort The Second Administrative Replat of Lot 29 – Mutual of Omaha Loanpro LLC to Corey Ayotte, Rio Chacon and Joshua Bauer, $376,000

River Run Condominiums Unit 201, Bldg C; River Run Condominiums Unit C11 Garage Unit – Jesse Dickson to Kimberly and Phillip Soukup Jr, $175,000

Divide at Forest Meadows-A, Unit 3, Bldg A – Richard and Denise Miller to Kelsey Young, $170,000

Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg Unit 2410 – James and Nancy Murphy to Her Properties LLC, $307,000

Ouray Ranch Amended Phase III Lot 2 – James and Lisa Pobrislo to 4 FFFF LLC, $165,000

Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 7, Block 6 – John and Coletta Lupinski to John and Colettea Lupinski, $500

Vasquez Village Unit 1, Bldg 2 – Timothy and Lori Koehler to Timothy Benjamin Koehler Joint Revocable Trust and Lori Ann Koehler Joint Revocable Trust, $500

Anglers Condo Unit 8 – Perachio Revocable Trust to Charles and Roseanne Thenell, $300,000

Lakeview Subdivision Unit 2, Lot 1, Bldg B TRT Phase 1 – Michael Allen to William Miller, $181,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 9, Block 14 – Jennifer Bushey to Michael and Jill Rees, $365,000