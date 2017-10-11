Grand County real estate transactions

Transactions from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7.

Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 3, Unit 3104 – Michael and Jill Rees to Timothy and Margo Winey, $135,000

Silverado II Condo Unit 432, Bldg 4 – HR Heuerman Joint Revocable Trust and KA Joint Revocable Trust to Greg Kempton, $240,000

Molters Subdivision Exemption No 1, Lot 4 – Joshua and Tia Tweed to Huong Thi Thu Hoang and Thuy Kim Nguyen, $563,000

Lakota Flg 2, Tract A, Lot 13 – 209 Mountain Lodge LLC to Lane and Mike Green Jr, $645,000

Blue Valley Acres Unit 2, Lot 16, Block 11 – Michele DeVries and Mark Sprague to James Wolyniec III, $312,600

Pines at Meadow Ridge Court F, Unit 8 – Kurt and Barbara Allison to Rama and Vijayalakshmi Bhat, $295,000

Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 7 – James and Naomi Roeder to Richard and Sylvia Render, $64,500

Leland Creek Sub Lot 2 – Danielle Longano and Fernan Deleon to Terrance Hunt, $168,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 111 Timeshare 111504 – The Mountainside at SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 111 Timeshare 111504 – Choice Properties Inc to Ronald and Mildred Smith, $17,450

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 106 Timeshares 106540,106541 – David and Angela Johnson to The Mountainside at SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Sunnyshore Park First Filing Lot 48, Block 2 – Justin and Betty Burton to Sally Knudsen, $442,000

Trademark Condominiums Bldg 12 – TDB Property LLC, MMB Property LLC to Colorado Briscoe Property LLC, $500

Kremmling Country Addition Lot 6, Block 7 – Gary and Carol Leitner to Nathan Hurlbut and Ashley Hotz, $249,900

Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 35 – Kiszla Trust to Barry and Aimee Kroneberger, $655,000

Ice Box Estates Lot 28 – Ronald Martinez to Aaron Artzer and Christine Rieger, $173,000

SEC 31 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Robert and Bonnie Haddock to Susan and Vincent Valente Jr, $250,000

Winter Park Ranch 5th Filing Lot S 67 – Brian O'Keeney to Joseph and Anne Kuechenmeister, $107,000

Elk Run of Winter Park Subdivision Filing 3, Lot 66 – Barry and Aimee Kroneberger to Bradley and Katie Kelley, $1,098,375

Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E78 – Steven and Susan Bohren to Michael and Jamie Vance, $685,000

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4462 – Dale and Sarah Feichtinger to Donald and Ruthann Faber, $244,000

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3423 – The Ginsberg Family Trust to Sergei Snapkovsky and Larisa Zhurav, $252,500

Willows at Grand Park Filing No 3, Lot 49 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Ronald Tucker Jr, $556,708

Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condo Unit 115, Week 51 – Taylor, John and Kim McManaman, Colton Taylor to Andrew Schwarz, $750

Crestview Place Condominiums Units 101,201,202 – BOKF National Association, Colorado State Bank and Trust, Colorado State Bank and Trust NA, $1,450,000

Ice Box Estates 1st Subdivision Lot 51 – Russell and Susan Loucks to Ryan Mowrey and Sarah Davey, $220,000

Winter Park Lodge II Bldg G, Unit 204 – Edvardas Marcinkevicius to Suzanne Evans, $235,000

Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 33, Block 3 – Zdenek Nedele to Bradley and Katie Kelley, $1,200,000

SECS 21,22,28 TWP 4N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents – BRS Real Estate Investment LLC to JTD Colorado Properties LLC, $805,000

Hi Country Haus Bldg 5, Unit 5 – Scott Shepard to Jennifer Tammam, $168,000

Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 40 – Sean and Gayle Petty to Bryan and Andrea Wakehouse, $550,000

Haynes/Menhennett Outright Exemption TRT 1; SEC 7 TWP 1N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Kendall and Linda Haynes to Jeremy and Kendra Bock, $245,000

Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 2, Block 3 – Domicilia GK LLC to William Beery and Carissa Huster, $688,700

Great Divide Head Lettuce Colony TRT 1 – Eric, Jennifer and Nathaniel Most to Carey and Kathleen Blaxberg, $632,500

Shadow Lake Villas Subdivision Lot 7 – Lawrence Henry Smallen Living Trust and Laura Anne Smallen Living Trust to Robert and Lisa Gross, $1,447,000

Willhite Subdivision Lot 18 – Lari Parich to Patrick and Renee Laband, $78,000

Ten Mile Creek Estates Lot 16; SEC 29 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Kresler Property Holdings LLC to Mathew Dolezal and Jenette Hilton, $150,000

SEC 26 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Michael and Erin Monley to Troy and Stephanie Kunau, $330,000

Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Unit 28B – Thomas and Virginia Coblentz to Kenneth Ho and Tania Zeigler, $442,000

Spruce Ridge Townhomes Lot 11 – Wayne and M Ingrid Dvirnak to Mina Pantcheva and Ventzislav Karaivanov, $550,000

Winter Park Condominiums Unit 202, Bldg 1 – Ellis Revocable Trust Declaration to Fred and Nancy Timmreck, $265,000

Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing, Lot 8, Block 6 – Jane Binford to Lee and Victoria Wilkerson, $455,000

Granby 2nd Block 9, Lots 14,15,16 – US Bank National Association, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1, Mortgage-Backed Securities 2011-1, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc to Janene Smith and Ian Rogers, $225,000

SEC 25 TWP 4N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Judith Patrick to Mulliken Family LLC, $125,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 82 Timeshare 082528 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 91 Timeshare 091534 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 51 Timeshare 051130 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118629 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 93 Timeshare 093510 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 82 Timeshare 082528 – Choice Properties Inc to Clarence and Mary Parr, $21,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 91 Timeshare 091534 – Choice Properties Inc to Joseph and Kornelia Grigal, $11,880

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 51 Timeshare 051130 – Choice Properties Inc to Esther Rosa, $10,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118629 – Choice Properties Inc to Clemens and Mona Rybacki, $18,866

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 93 Timeshare 093510 – Choice Properties Inc to Robert and Carol Rainer, $9,300

Elk Run of Winter Park Subdivision Filing 3, Lot 56 – Christopher and Suzanne Seemann to Anthony and Erin Bradley, $950,000

Granby 2nd Block 9, Lots 23,24; Granby 2nd Block 9, Lot 22 Partial Legal – See Document – Jo Ann Sinclair and Jesse Hamlin to Jesse Hamlin, $236,000

Elk Trail Townhome Condominiums Unit 1 – Anthony and Erin Bradley to Michael and Lara O'Shaughnessy, $522,500

Solawetz Minor Sub Lot A – Lauriann Rizzuto to Beau McClain and Caleb Hakes, $206,000

Rankin Subdivision Exemption TRT A; Rankin Subdivision Exemption 30 Foot Ingress Egress Easement – Renegade Ranch LLC to DCCR LLC, $525,000

Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Garage Unit 12; Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Unit 12, Bldg Craig – Louis Daharb Living Trust and Margaret Daharb Living Trust to Natalie Wurzer, $380,000

SEC 35 TWP 2N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document; McMahon Subdivision Exemption – Gerald and Tanya Gioia to Travis and Trudy Hoesli, $294,500

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 22, Block 17 – CB Sparks Trust to Judy Parker and Elaine Skoch, $564,500

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 5, Lots 14,15; Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 5, Lot 13 Partial Legal – See Document – Travis and Trudy Hoesli to Madeline Roller, $216,000

Gudgel Subdivision TRT 6 – Lisa Bussan to Cary and Dawn Hawkinson, $212,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 44, Block 19 – Lawrence Miller to Goodenow Family Trust, $12,000