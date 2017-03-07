Grand County real estate transactions | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 208, Bldg A – Eric Olson to Myrle Myers and Melanie Walter, $282,500

Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 79 – James and Joyce Morehead Revocable Living Trust to Wayne and Sheila Schafer, $283,000

Grand Lake Block 20, Lots 5,6,7,8 – Baltz Family Partners Ltd to Brian Schaefer, $330,000

Coyote Creek @ Winter Park Unit 39, Lot 24 – Bruce Block to Geoffrey and Megan Henderson, $395,000

Shadow Mountain Ranch Lot 12; SECS 27,35 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Documents – James and Robin McCann to Timothy and Margaret Hileman, $730,000

East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 111 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Mary S Orear Trust, $890,629

Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 11, Lots 1,2,3 – Shannon Clark to Edward Redmond, $170,000

Grand Meadows Granby Lot 12, Block 4 – Kevin Vecchiarelli to Jonas Pearson and Rebecca Ruske, $196,500

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Lot 6 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Richard and Clare Day, $470,000

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 8, Unit 823 – Summit Legend Trailhead Inc to Keith Robinson, Shawna and Steven Peterson, $519,900

Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 12, Block 9 – Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Champion Mortgage Company to Level Ground Enterprises LLC, $195,000

Waldorf Condo Unit 3 – Temptee Brand Steak Inc to Neill McKenzie, $235,000

Mesa Vista Subdivision Lot S44 – Michael and Krystal Boy to John Benardis, $265,000

Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 65 – Rebecca and Charles Morris to Bear Dance LLC, $110,000

Base Camp One Condos Unit 312 R – Eric and Kristen Eisenman to Eisenman Family Trust, $500

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Lot 5 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Allyn McMullin, $438,906

Hi Country Haus Bldg 3, Unit 4 – Terry, Mark and Anne Howe to Julia Buchanan, $115,000

Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 3, Lot 60 – Kirk Johnson and Heather Walters to Kevin and Elizabeth McMillon, $165,000

Granby Ranch Filing 2, Lot 13 – Peter and Fairfax Blount to Yaping XU 2005 Trust, $505,000

North Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Lot 34 – Loretta Mannix to Patricia J Goode Living Trust, $265,000

Villa Harbor Subdivision Block 1, Lots 11,13,14,15,16,17 – Robert and Deborah Gahan to Mark and Gayle Bousek, $2,525,000

Mesa Vista Subdivision Lot S63 – Karen and Jimmy Parker II to Attica and Carly Buhrow, $230,000

Lake Forest Subdivision Block 1, Lots 54,55 – Jacob and Cody Mullinex to Jason and Tara Leavitt, $435,000

Grand View Park AFP Lot 8 – James and Tonya Munn to Ethan and Kelly Wiechert, $273,000